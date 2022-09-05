'Am Pleased As Punch': Adele Bags Emmy For Outstanding Variety Special

Adele bags a Creative Arts Emmy award for her CBS special, One Night Only.
(Image Courtesy: Google / Edited by The Quint)
Chart-topping singer Adele won her first Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded) for her CBS special, One Night Only.
With an Emmy, multiple Grammys and an Oscar Award (for Best Original Song) under her belt, she’s just one Tony Award away from acquiring EGOT status: the prestigious title given to someone who has won all 4 awards.
The Hello singer took to Instagram to express her gratitude. “Trust me to officially have an EGO”, she joked in the post accompanying a series of selfies flaunting her award.
Her special aired in November 2021 and included an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
It was promoted as her “first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album ’30,’ the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.”