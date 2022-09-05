Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Am Pleased As Punch': Adele Bags Emmy For Outstanding Variety Special

Other nominees for this award included Dave Chapelle, Jerrod Carmichael and The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.
Adele bags a Creative Arts Emmy award for her CBS special, One Night Only.

(Image Courtesy: Google / Edited by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Adele bags a Creative Arts Emmy award for her CBS special, <em>One Night Only.</em></p></div>

Chart-topping singer Adele won her first Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded) for her CBS special, One Night Only.

With an Emmy, multiple Grammys and an Oscar Award (for Best Original Song) under her belt, she’s just one Tony Award away from acquiring EGOT status: the prestigious title given to someone who has won all 4 awards.

The Hello singer took to Instagram to express her gratitude. “Trust me to officially have an EGO”, she joked in the post accompanying a series of selfies flaunting her award.

Her special aired in November 2021 and included an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It was promoted as her “first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album ’30,’ the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.”

