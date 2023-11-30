Telangana Exit Poll Result 2023: When and Where To Watch

Telangana Exit Poll Result details
(Image: iStock)
Telangana Exit Poll Result 2023: Telangana's final round of Assembly elections will end today, November 30 and the exit poll results will be made public. The exit poll results will be released after 6:30 PM through various media outlets via their social media platforms and YouTube channels. Besides Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram went for polls between 7 and 30 November 2023. The voting in Telangana occurred in one phase. November 7 and November 30. The results of all state Assembly elections will be announced on 3 December 2023. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had put a ban on coverage of any exit polls from 7 am on November 7 till 6:30 pm on November 30.
An exit poll is a tool that is useful to predict the results. It includes the expression of voters' sentiments through exit polls or surveys that further help forecast the outcome of the vote or the final result. For the exit polls, data from voters in different areas and constituencies are collected outside of polling booths. It also includes surveys or opinion polls by different media houses prior to elections.
Opinion polls or surveys are conducted before the voting while exit polls or surveys are conducted afterwards. Post-election surveys are known as exit polls and they give an idea of the intentions of voters. The primary aim of the exit surveys is to ascertain voter preferences based on which each of these organizations subsequently releases these exit polls.
Telangana has 119 Assembly constituencies out of which 19 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) while 12 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state. The present Telangana Assembly's term is from 17 January 2019 to 16 January 2024. Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, is the present Chief Minister of the state. The Congress and the BJP are the other two important parties in the state. In 2018, the BRS (then the Telangana Rashtra Samithi) emerged as the winner with 88 seats. The Congress party won 19 seats. KCR returned as the Chief Minister for the second time and served as the Chief Minister from 2014 to 2018.
The accurate exit poll for the Telangana Assembly Elections of 2023 will be provided on various news channels, on different news channels, including YouTube and other social media platforms.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)