Telangana Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting Concludes With 63.94% Voter Turnout

Telangana Assembly Elections Voting LIVE Updates: Voting for the Assembly elections in Telangana concluded across 119 seats on Thursday, 30 November, with the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and the Congress in a neck-and-neck fight.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to make inroads in the state, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also in the fray.

According to opinion polls so far, the Congress is expected to give a tough fight to K Chandrashekar Rao's decade-long stint as the chief minister.

KCR is contesting from two seats – Gajwel and Kamareddy.