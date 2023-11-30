Telangana Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting Concludes With 63.94% Voter Turnout

Telangana Voting LIVE Updates: Voting Begins Across 119 Seats; KCR Eyes 3rd Term
(Photo: The Quint)
Telangana Assembly Elections Voting LIVE Updates: Voting for the Assembly elections in Telangana concluded across 119 seats on Thursday, 30 November, with the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and the Congress in a neck-and-neck fight.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to make inroads in the state, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also in the fray.
According to opinion polls so far, the Congress is expected to give a tough fight to K Chandrashekar Rao's decade-long stint as the chief minister.
KCR is contesting from two seats – Gajwel and Kamareddy.
As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including KCR and his minister-son KT Rama Rao.
BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind, and Soyam Bapu Rao have been fielded by the saffron party.
Key leaders from the Congress in the fray include Revanth Reddy contesting from Kodangal and Kamareddy, and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin contesting from Jubilee Hills.
AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi is contesting from Chandrayangutta.
In 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats while the Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. The BJP won only one seat.
Voters wait in a queue in Telangana
PWD polling station at Karimabad, Warangal.
Former cricketer and Congress Jubilee Hills MLA candidate Mohammad Azharuddin casts his vote in Hyderabad.
Tollywood actor Allu Arjun casts his vote and appeals the people of Telangana to exercise their franchise.
Tollywood filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his wife cast their vote in Telangana on 30 November.
BRS MLC K Kavitha shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad during the Telangana Legislative Assembly election on Thursday, 30 November.
A woman police officer checks the voting credentials of voters at a polling booth at Vattepally during the Telangana Legislative Assembly election.
AIMIM president Assaduddin Owaisi shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling booth in Vattepally, Hyderabad.
Incumbent Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (popularly known as KCR) cast his vote at a polling station in Chintamadaka on 30 November.
BRS:
K Chandrasekhar Rao, Gajwel/Kamareddy
KT Rama Rao, Sircilla
T Harish Rao, Siddipet
Congress:
Revanth Reddy, Kodangal/Kamareddy
Mohammad Azharuddin, Jubilee Hills
BJP:
Eatala Rajender, Huzurabad/Gajwel
T Raja Singh, Goshamahal
Akbaruddin Owaisi, Chandrayangutta
Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Karimnagar
"Krishna, you’re my leader and I am your assistant," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 November, referring to Manda Krishna Madiga, the founder and leader of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS). The prime minister was addressing 'Vishwaroopa Mahasabha', a large public gathering of Madiga sub-castes in Hyderabad.
For many supporters of the MRPS, this statement is understood as the be-all and end-all for the prime minister of the country is proclaiming that he could be an "assistant and follower" of a Madiga leader, which could resolve the community's long-standing demand for democratising reservations (sub-categorisation) in Telangana.
But is the choice of words – of being an assistant and follower – new to Modi? Not really.
Read the full story here.
What does Gajwel have that the rest of the state of Telangana doesn't? Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is its elected member of the state Assembly – and this constituency neither makes light of this privilege nor makes any attempt to play it down.
Yet, what is squarely at odds is the rosy notion that Gajwel's residents are happy with their 'Pedda Koduku' or elder son – as KCR is referred to in the segment. The infrastructural development may have narrowed the economic gulf between Telangana's major cities and smaller towns, but it is not so much conspicuous prosperity that people are complaining about.
KCR's absence and inaccessibility are, perhaps, the sore thumbs that are sticking out in the town where everything else seems neat and orderly.
Read the full story here.
Voting for Telangana Assembly elections begins across 119 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X on Thursday to urge people to turn out and vote in large numbers across Telangana.
"I call upon my brothers and sisters in Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I especially urge the youth, especially first-time voters, to exercise their right to vote," he said.
BRS MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha cast her ballot at a polling station in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills.
"People should come out of their homes and vote. Hyderabad is known for not voting very well. So, we need to increase the voting percentage. Today is the day to strengthen our democracy," she said while addressing the press.
K Kavitha poses for a photograph after voting.
Actor Allu Arjun cast his ballot at a polling booth in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills.
Oscar-winning composer and Padma Shri MM Keeravani cast his ballot for the Telangana Assembly election and called for maximum turnout. "Everyone should utilise their voting power...This is not a holiday," he said.
Union Minister of Tourism and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy cast his ballot at the Barkatpura Baglingampally Deeksha Model School along with his family in Hyderabad's Barkatpura.
"For the future of Telangana and to bring a good government to power, I appeal to the public to cast their vote," Reddy said.
As Telangana votes for its 119 Assembly seats, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi posted on X:
"I request you to think carefully and vote with full enthusiasm and energy. Voting is your right, it is your biggest responsibility. Realize the Telangana dream of the people with the power of vote. Jai Telangana. Jai Hind."
"Voting will continue peacefully in Telangana. There were problems with EVMs in some places. We are solving them," the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said.
Raj also appealed new voters to come and vote in large numbers. He said that booths can now be located on the app.
"We have created awareness about voting, and voting will take place without any problems. This time, the voting percentage will increase," Raj asserted.
Watch: Actor Jr NTR cast his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad, as Telangana goes to polls today.
Actor Allu Arjun cast his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad, watch:
Former cricketer and Congress Jubilee Hills MLA candidate Mohammad Azharuddin casts his vote in Hyderabad.
After casting his vote, Union minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy told news agency ANI, "People should exercise their right to vote. I appeal to the public to fulfil their responsibility. I want to tell the public that today is the chance to choose your government. People should look at the candidate or party, not be lured by liquor and other things ."
He added, "We don't need MLAs from other parties. We will form the government on our own in the state. We will get majority in Telangana."
After casting his vote in Hyderabad, Owaisi said, "I appeal all the voters to come out and use their right to vote. Don't consider today as a holiday and stay at home."
TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy told reporters, "I am going to cast my vote now. For 10 years, under the KCR Government, the farmers of the state suffered. With this election, my greatest expectation from the first-time voters is that they will take the future of Telangana ahead."
State Congress president Revanth Reddy and his wife Geetha performed Gau Pujan at their residence in Kodangal, Vikarabad ahead of casting their votes. Watch here:
Telangana minister and BRS MLA KT Rama Rao and his wife Shailima arrived at a polling booth in Nandi Nagar, Banjara Hills to cast their votes.
Voter turnout of 8.52 percent was recorded till 9 am even as voting is underway in Telangana's 119 Assembly seats, the Election Commission said.
A clash erupted between BRS and BJP leaders in Jangaon.
(Awaiting more details from the ground.)
As the 119-seat Telangana Assembly goes to polls on 30 November, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are facing a strong challenge from a 'resurgent' Congress.
Welfare schemes are going to be key this election, as KCR's flagship schemes like Rythu Bandhu (investment support for farmers), Dalit Bandhu (financial support for Dalit families), Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak (marriage support), and Aasara pensions have become avenues for both anti- and pro-incumbency.
The Congress, buoyed by its success in Karnataka, is trying to pitch for maarpu (change) in Telangana. In the run-up to the polls, several BRS leaders had switched sides to the Congress, helping it in the perception battle.
Telangana Health Minister and BRS Siddipet candidate T Harish Rao casts his vote.
Voter turnout of 20.64 percent was recorded in Telangana at 11 am, as per the Election Commission. Polling is underway across 119 seats in Telangan.
"I have always voted since 1983. Voting is very important to further strengthen our democracy," Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said after exercising his franchise in Hyderabad.
Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao and his wife Shobha Rao cast their votes at a polling station in Chintamadaka, Siddipet.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda arrives at Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad to cast his vote in Telangana Assembly elections
Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu cast his vote at Film Nagar Cultural Centre polling station in Hyderabad.
Actor Manoj Manchu also cast his vote in Hyderabad.
36.68 percent voter turnout recorded at 1 pm as polling is underway across 119 seats in Telangana.
Telangana BJP president and MP G Kishan Reddy wrote to the Election Commission and the state Chief Electoral Officer alleging "electoral malpractices by BRS candidates and their workers."
The BJP's Eatala Rajender, who is contesting against Chief Minister KCR in Gajwel, cast his ballot at a polling booth in Kamlapur.
Eatala Rajender.
This ongoing election in Telangana has become one of the most challenging electoral battles for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi.
The challenge isn't so much in the seats that the AIMIM is contesting - ground reports suggest that the party is well placed in most of the seven seats it had won last time in Hyderabad's Old City.
It is the bigger picture in the state that has become the main challenge for the AIMIM - party wants to ensure that the Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) gets a clear majority in Telangana.
Read the full story by our Political Editor Aditya Menon here.
Actor Mahesh Babu cast his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad today.
Nearly 51.9 percent voter turnout was recorded in Telangana as per the Election Commission. Voting is still underway across 119 Assembly constituencies.
After casting his vote, Vijay Deverakonda told media persons, "I heard that the polling percentage is a little low. I request all the young boys and girls who have their voting ID and election card to come and vote. Come with your families and vote, you should do it."
Hyderabad: Voters get their identification cards checked as they arrive to cast their votes for the Telangana Assembly elections
Here is the district-wise voter turnout as of 3 pm, as per the Election Commission of India. As can be seen, Hyderabad has the lowest turnout till now, while Medak has the highest.
Adilabad - 62.34
Bhadradri-Kothagudem - 58.38
Hanamkonda - 49
Hyderabad - 31.17 (LOWEST)
Jagtial - 58.64
Jangaon - 62.24
Jayashankar-Bhupalpally - 64.30
Jogulamba-Gadwal - 64.45
Kamareddy - 59.06
Karimnagar - 56.04
Khammam - 63.62
Kumrambheem-Asifabad - 59.62
Mahabubabad - 65.05
Mahabubnagar - 58.89
Mancherial - 59.16
Medak - 69.33
Medchal-Malkajgiri - 38.27
Mulugu - 67.84
Nagarkurnool - 57.52
Nalgonda - 59.98
Narayanpet - 57.17
Nirmal - 60.38
Nizamabad - 56.50
Peddapalli - 59.23
Rajanna-Sircilla - 56.66
Rangareddy - 42.43
Sangareddy - 56.23
Siddipet - 64.91
Suryapet - 62.07
Vikarabad - 57.62
Wanaparthy - 60.10
Warangal - 52.28
Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri - 64.08
Telangana AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi casts his vote in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
Actor Ram Charan cast his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
After casting his vote, the actor told median persons, "Just come and vote."
Will incumbent Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (popularly known as KCR) win a third term or will Congress be able to wrest power in the southern state? Will BJP be able to make dent in the voteshare?
Voter turnout at the end of the day was lowest in Hyderabad.
Adilabad - 73.58
Bhadradri-Kothagudem - 66.37
Hanamkonda - 62.46
Hyderabad - 39.97 (LOWEST)
Jagtial - 74.87
Jangaon - 80.23
Jayashankar-Bhupalpally - 76.10
Jogulamba-Gadwal - 73.60
Kamareddy - 71.00
Karimnagar - 69.22
Khammam - 73.77
Kumrambheem-Asifabad - 71.63
Mahabubabad - 77.50
Mahabubnagar - 73.70
Mancherial - 70.71
Medak - 80.28
Medchal-Malkajgiri - 49.25
Mulugu - 75.02
Nagarkurnool - 70.83
Nalgonda - 75.72
Narayanpet - 67.70
Nirmal - 71.47
Nizamabad - 68.30
Peddapalli - 69.83
Rajanna-Sircilla - 71.87
Rangareddy - 53.03
Sangareddy - 73.83
Siddipet - 77.19
Suryapet - 74.88
Vikarabad - 69.79
Wanaparthy - 72.60
Warangal - 73.04
Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri - 78.31