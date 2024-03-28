Sikkim Elections: Amid Electoral Bonds Saga, Why BJP Snapped Ties With Ally SKM

The recent announcement about ending the alliance by Sikkim BJP state president DR Thapa was made after his meeting with the saffron party's central leadership in Delhi earlier this month.

The Sikkim BJP unit, however, dismissed claims about the electoral bond saga being behind the decision to call off alliance. BJP Sikkim Spokesperson Passang Sherpa told The Quint that the SKM was "running a corrupt administration by various means such as selling of natural resources and assets like hydel power projects at throwaway prices".

In February 2023, the Sikkim Cabinet divested the entire 60.08 percent stake of Chungthang-based mega hydel power project Teesta Urja dam (that was washed away in the floods last year) to Greenko Energies, a Mauritian private company. Sherpa alleged a lack of transparency in the deal. Even the SDF has claimed that the "disinvestment process was not conducted correctly."

"There was no mention of the benefit the Sikkim government will achieve after the move. The absence of clarity regarding the monetary receivable share by the government indicates that the decision may have been made without due consideration of the state government's interests and the broader public interest. This lack of transparency raises concerns about potential favouritism towards the firm," he said.

The SKM spokesperson dismissed these allegations, however he declined to comment on the disinvestment of the Teesta Urja dam.