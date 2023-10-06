Sikkim Floods Must Be a Wake-Up Call To Address Threat of GLOFs in the Himalayas

On Wednesday, 4 October, a cloudburst over South Lhonak Lake resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River, killing at least 14 people – with 102 others missing – and causing massive destruction in North Sikkim.

The swollen river submerged Teesta basin towns like Dikchu, Singtam, and Rangpo – and the flooding was made worse by the release of water from the Chungthang dam.

The Teesta-V and Teesta-VI hydropower stations, owned by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), were also impacted by the flash floods and had to be shut down.