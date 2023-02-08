SC Expunges Reference to Sikkimese Nepalis as Persons of 'Foreign Origin'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 8 February, removed the observations in its judgment on tax exemption in Sikkim, which described Sikkimese Nepalese persons as "people of foreign origin."

What happened? The SC's recent judgment invited sharp criticism and triggered protests in Sikkim over the past week. It was in light of these protests that the Centre, the Sikkim government, and third parties filed applications seeking modifications to the SC's statement.

What did the court do then? "We think it just and proper to correct certain words in paras 10A and 68.8 of my judgment by making the following corrections: In paragraph 10A, the second sentence stands deleted. In paragraph 68.8, 'from the current financial year i.e., 1st April, 2022 onwards 2022' stands deleted. Office to issue a fresh certified copy of the order," Bar and Bench quoted the the SC as saying in its order on Wednesday, 8 February.