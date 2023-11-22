A Strongman, a Turncoat, a Rebel: Sawai Madhopur's 3-Way Fight in Gujjar Hands?

The 'Last Election' sentiment

This time, however, the constituency is also running high on the 'doctor sahab ka aakhri chunaav' sentiment with the 72-year-old having insinuated so on several occasions.

"A leader as senior as him deserves another chance. Yes, he has quit the BJP in the past but those were different times. He did what he felt was right by the community," a BJP worker from the Maksudanpura community said.

The clout amongst the constituency's youth

Meena has managed to garner significant clout in the state among the state's youth over the past few years with several 'exposes' and protests against corrupt practices and officials over the question paper leak scandals around government job examinations, this time a key poll plank of the BJP.

Vijendra, a victim of RPSC second grade paper leak from the constituency backs Kirodi Lal for trying to expose the "corrupt system playing with the youth's future."