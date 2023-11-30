Rajasthan Exit Poll LIVE Updates: Mixed Predictions, Many Give BJP a Clear Edge

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results Live: Exit poll predictions of the Rajasthan Assembly elections released on Thursday, 30 November, predict a close fight between the BJP and the Congress, with many giving an edge to both parties.

While predictions by CVoter and Republic-P-MARQ & Matrize give an edge to the BJP with over 100 seats, predictions by India Today-Axis MyIndia and News24-Today's Chanakya give a clear edge to the Congress.

Here are predictions by various exit polls: