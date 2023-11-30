Rajasthan Exit Poll LIVE Updates: Mixed Predictions, Many Give BJP a Clear Edge

Rajasthan Elections Exit Poll Results 2023. Latest News and Updates.
Rajasthan Exit Poll Results Live: Exit poll predictions of the Rajasthan Assembly elections released on Thursday, 30 November, predict a close fight between the BJP and the Congress, with many giving an edge to both parties.
While predictions by CVoter and Republic-P-MARQ & Matrize give an edge to the BJP with over 100 seats, predictions by India Today-Axis MyIndia and News24-Today's Chanakya give a clear edge to the Congress.
Here are predictions by various exit polls:
While chief minister Ashok Gehlot is confident that Congress will get a clear majority in these Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been warning the Congress of an anti-incumbent undercurrent.
Also, follow LIVE updates of exit poll predictions for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.
As per India Today-Axis MyIndia, 57% of SC group voted for Congress and 27% of SC voted for the BJP.
Rajasthan witnessed a total voter turnout of 74.5% on 25 November.
In the 2018 polls, Congress won 100 seats, while the BJP won 73.
Forty-four out of 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan (22%) have consistently voted out the ruling party in the last three elections.
Key candidates of the Congress include Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Govind Singh Dotasra.
Key candidates of the BJP include former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, sitting MLA Satish Poonia, Lok Sabha MP Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore, and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena.
In this piece published on The Quint, Surbhi Bharadwaj and Ishaan Bansal classify Rajasthan's constituencies into three categories based on voting outcomes in the 2008, 2013, and 2018 elections.
Ahead of Assembly elections, the Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Act, 2023 came out which was seen as one of its kind step towards social security to the gig workers associated with app-based platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, UrbanCompany, Ola, Uber, and others, while putting the financial onus on the aggregators.
But with several hiccups, hurdles, and the delay in its implementation, will the Act benefit Gehlot?
The Quint spoke to several stakeholders involved in making the Act a reality and scores of gig workers in Jaipur.
The Election Commission of India posted a notice on X, stating that the exit polls results will be posted 5:30 pm onwards today.
"Congress will form the government in Rajasthan irrespective of what the Exit polls say. There is no anti-incumbency against us and even BJP voters would say that the CM did not leave any stone unturned in working for the people. Along with that, Congress will win in all five states," said CM Ashok Gehlot, reported ANI.
As per India Today-Axis MyIndia exit polls, this is the caste-wise projected vote percentage:
Congress: SC (57%), ST (51%) Muslim (83%) and General (22%).
BJP: SC (26%), ST (29%) Muslim (5%) and General (62%).
Others: SC (17%) ST (20%) Muslim (12%) and General (16%).
As per the India Today-Axis MyIndia, the projected seat predictions are as follows:
BJP: 80-100
Congress: 86-106
Others: 9-18
As per India Today-Axis MyIndia, the vote-share projections among the contesting parties are as follows:
Congress: 42%
BJP: 41%
Others: 17%
On the exit polls, Rajasthan Minister and Congress leader Pratap Khachariyawas has said, "Exit polls, surveys are showing that Congress is winning in Rajasthan. People of the BJP are frauds. They only do Hindu-Muslim...Congress will form government in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," reported ANI.
As per the Republic TV's P-Marq and Matrize, BJP has an edge over Congress in the state when it comes to seat projections.
BJP: 115-130
Congress: 65-75
Others: 12-19
As per Republic TV's P-Marq and Matrize exit polls, the vote-share projections among the contesting parties are as follows:
BJP: 43.7%
Congress: 38.7%
Others: 17.7%
As per the CVoter exit polls, the projected seat predictions are as follows:
BJP: 104
Congress: 81
Others: 14
As per the CVoter exit polls, BJP has an edge over Congress in the state when it comes to vote-share projections.
BJP: 44.7%
Congres: 41.1%
Others: 14.3%
As per News24 channel's Chanakya's polls, these are the following seat projections in the state:
Congress: 101
BJP: 89
Others: 9
As per News24 channel's Chanakya's polls, these are the following vote projections in the state:
BJP: 39%
Congress: 41%
Others: 20%
"The people of Rajasthan seek freedom from the Congress, given their previous record of corruption. The BJP is going to form a government with majority in Rajasthan as well as Madhya Pradesh," said BJP leader Mahant Balak Nath on the exit polls, as per PTI.'