Modi 3.0 Cabinet: With JP Nadda Sworn In, Who's Next BJP President? 6 Probables

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda was sworn in as a cabinet minister in the third Narendra Modi ministry. This makes it clear that the BJP is sticking to its earlier announcement that Nadda will be the party chief till June 2024. His term had come to an end in January 2023 but it had been extended till June 2024 in light of the Lok Sabha elections.

This has now sparked speculation about who the next BJP president could be. The speculation further gained steam after a number of leaders who were considered possible successors – such as CR Paatil, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Bhupender Yadav – were all included in the Union cabinet.

Here are some of the leaders whose names have generated some buzz.