Ladli Behna & Mahalakshmi: Were Women the Kingmakers in the State Elections?

Were Women the Kingmakers in the State Elections?
On Sunday, 3 December, as the results of the four states that went to elections in November this year were declared, analysts across the board credited the victories to women and the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress’ welfare schemes for women in different states.
Were women really the kingmakers in the Assembly elections? How did women vote in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh? The Quint asked experts.
Tara Krishnaswamy, political commentator and co-founder of Political Shakti, tells The Quint, “We can’t say that women were the kingmakers alone, they were a key factor. There were many issues and demographics that drove the elections, for instance anti-incumbency in Telangana, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.”
Yashwant Deshmukh, founder editor of CVoter, says,
What do the numbers show? In Telangana, in 56 out of 119 constituencies, the turnout of women voters was more than their male counterparts. In 37 of these seats, the Congress won.
In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh too, the turnout of women voters was more. The number of women voting for the BJP went up too, Krishnaswamy says.
In a jist, welfare schemes for women. Just a few months before the polls, when anti-incumbency was at its peak in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the Ladli Behna Yojana.
Under this scheme, he promised a cash transfer of Rs 1,200 to 1,25,00,000 women of MP between the ages of 23-60.
Since the scheme was announced on 6 March to when the state went to polls, bank accounts of over a crore women were opened for the implementation of this scheme.
The same happened for the Congress in Telangana. Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, they promised financial assistance and free bus service for women.
Krishnaswamy says that women voters tend to vote on delivered benefits rather than just promises.
In Chhattisgarh, just days before the voting, the BJP announced an yearly financial assistance of Rs 12,000 to married women and promised to provide gas cylinders to poor families for Rs 500.
But if this is the premise, then what went wrong for the Congress in Rajasthan? Advertising that was not powerful enough, believes Krishnaswamy.
She explains to The Quint, “In Rajasthan, the central schemes were touted as ‘Modi’s guarantees’. Ashok Gehlot had launched a lot of good schemes for women – like the pension for widows, old, or destitute women – but they were not marketed or branded properly and people ended up thinking that they were the central government’s schemes.”
Deshmukh doesn’t agree, however. He says,
With women increasingly asserting their electoral power, analysts say that it’s time we get to see them in power too.
Krishnaswamy says, “It’s high time that political parties not only think about schemes and governance for women, but actively make efforts to include them in governance. Give tickets to women, make sure there’s power sharing happening with women, that’s the next step needed.”
Deshmukh nods. He tells The Quint,
