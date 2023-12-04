'Nari, Kispe Bhari?': How Women Candidates Fared Across 4 State Elections

Women have been the focus of schemes and politics this election season but seldom are they viewed beyond being beneficiaries of welfare schemes. In a year that saw huge emphasis on the Women's Reservation Bill, did the electoral participation see any increase for women? How many candidates won this time?

At a glance, we see that there are 148 candidates from the two major national parties (BJP & Congress) in these four states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. On Sunday, 3 December, BJP achieved a clear majority in the first three states mentioned while Congress has won in the latter state.

All eyes are also on Mizoram which has not had a woman MLA in years and the results will be out on Monday, 4 December. Counting was still underway at the time of writing this story.