Shivraj Chouhan's Era Ends in MP: Why Did Modi Replace Him With Mohan Yadav?

(This story was first published on 16 November. It has been modified in light of later developments)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's rein in Madhya Pradesh has come to an end, despite spearheading his party to a spectacular victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state.

The BJP top leadership - PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president Jagat Prakash Nadda - have decided to replace him with low profile Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav.

Why did the BJP choose to replace Shivraj Chouhan?

What next for him?

This piece will try to answer both these questions.

To understand these questions, it is important to understand the complex equation he shares with PM Modi.

PM Modi and CM Chouhan are among the most electorally successful politicians from the BJP. While Modi has been the party's longest serving Prime Minister, Chouhan has been the longest serving chief minister from the BJP.

Both are OBCs from a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background but they have contrasting political styles. While Modi has acquired a larger-than-life image, Chouhan has cultivated an image of being the humble and accessible Mamaji (maternal uncle).

It is difficult to characterise the exact equation between the two leaders. There has been no hostility between them. However, it is true that Shivraj Chouhan's fortunes have witnessed a decline since Modi became the PM and his being denied the CM post is a culmination of this decline.