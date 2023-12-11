BJP Leader Mohan Yadav Takes Oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister: Who Is He?

Over a week after the results of the Madhya Pradesh elections were announced, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohan Yadav was on Monday, 11 December, chosen to be the next chief minister of the state.

"I thank the central and state leadership for giving the responsibility to such a small leader like me. I will put in my best possible efforts with your blessings," Yadav said after the BJP's legislative party meeting.

Yadav, who is the Higher Education Minister in the outgoing government, won from the Ujjain Dakshin constituency in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections.