MP Election: Current Assembly Sat For 16 Days Per Year, Shows ADR and MEPW Data

State Assembly elections are set to be held on 17 November, while the results will be declared on 3 December.
On average, the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly sat for 16 days per year, according to analyses conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the Madhya Pradesh Election Watch (MPEW), after RTI applications to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Secretariat asking for information pertaining to the performance of the MLAs and the Legislative Assembly between 2019 and 2023.
Detailed analyses by the ADR and the MPEW revealed that the longest sessions were the 3rd session (8 July to 26 July 2019) and 8th session (22 February to 26th March), both of which had 13 sittings.
The highest number of hours contributed for assembly sittings were 116.83 hours in 2019 where the assembly had 26 sittings.
The lowest number of hours contributed for assembly sittings were 1.53 hours in 2020 where the assembly had 4 sittings.
With respect the content of the discussions in the State Assembly, the highest number of questions were related to urban development and housing (2205), panchayat and rural development (2056), revenue (1997), school education (1769) and public works (1676).
The lowest number of questions were related to women and child development (735), forests (816), and food, civil supplies, and consumer protection (869).
There were a total of 140 Bills tabled in the 15th Madhya Pradesh Assembly. Out of these 140 Bills, 127 (91 percent) were passed.
The details of MLAs with highest attendance are given below.
Below given is a party-wise break up.
235 MLAs in the current State Assembly asked questions. These MLAs asked a total of 29,484 questions.
The details of top five MLAs who have asked the highest number of questions are given below.
Below given is a party-wise break up.
