8 Key Highlights From MP Polls: Highest Turnout in Agar Malwa, Lowest in Bhopal

Current MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh cast their votes on Friday.
(Photo: Namita Chouhan)
As Madhya Pradesh concluded polling in the single-phase Assembly elections on Friday, 17 November, a voter turnout of 71.16% was recorded till 5 pm, as noted by the Election Commission of India.
Madhya Pradesh is home to 5.6 crore voters distributed across 230 Assembly constituencies – with 2.88 crore male and 2.72 crore female voters. A total of 22.36 lakh youth voted for the first time.
As per ECI, till 1 pm, over 45.11% women and 45.70% men had voted in the single-phase voting in the state.
Violence has been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Dimani constituency where a youth was allegedly shot upon by unknown assailants while he was enroute polling booth.
BJP's senior leader and central cabinet minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting from the Dimani seat.
In Morena, another incident of clashes have been reported from Dimani seat. Young voters who were returning from casting their vote were lathi-charged, the stone-pelting also left two people injured. Reportedly, the injured youth was stopped from casting their vote.
However, EC CEO Anupam Rajan stated that it was a pre-poll incident and has no bearing on the current polls.
BJP candidate Narottam Mishra on Friday also said that pressing the Lotus button (symbol of the saffronn party) will ‘bring happiness to India’, however, ‘celebrations in Pakistan’ will ensue if any political party other than BJP wins the ongoing state assembly election.
"It is an inciting statement. Strict action should be taken against him (Narottam Mishra). He should be served notice immediately. This person has no right to contest the election," said Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
State Congress president and party's candidate from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath on the polling day said, "I have faith in the entire state that they will side with the truth. I trust the public, the voters. I am not Shivraj Singh that I will say that we will win these many or that many seats. Public will decide the number of seats."
Earlier in the day, Bhopal, the Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said, "Polling is going on... Wherever there were problems in EVM and VVPAT, immediately they were changed."
The results for these polls will be announced on 3 December 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)