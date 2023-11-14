Despite Tribal Outreach, Why Is BJP Struggling in Madhya Pradesh's Adivasi Belt?

In Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district, a gust of celebrations marked the lives of most of the Adivasi or tribal farmers in November last year.

The Panchayat (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act or PESA that had been passed in the parliament back in 1996 was finally being implemented in Madhya Pradesh. “We had been waiting for this for 26 years, so it felt great to know that it is finally a reality,” says Kamlesh Kharte, an Adivasi farmer in Bomnali village of Barwani district.

This combined with the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led-BJP government’s move of renaming railway stations and universities after tribal icons, inaugurating memorials in honor of tribal leaders who served as freedom fighters, and making it a point to hat-tip the state’s tribal culture at every opportunity, gave the Adivasi farmers much to celebrate. “It felt like our voice was now being heard and valued,” Kharte says.