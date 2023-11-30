Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Predictions Put BJP in Driver's Seat

MP Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: Exit polls predict that the Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to win big in Madhya Pradesh as per, with Congress on the passenger seat in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

People in MP voted on 17 November, which saw a oter turnout of 71.16 percent, as per the Election Commission of India.

According to exit polls data from CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia, Republic's P-Marq and Matrize, and News24-Today's Chanakya, the seat projections for Madhya Pradesh are as following: