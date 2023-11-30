Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Predictions Put BJP in Driver's Seat

MP Elections Exit Poll Results 2023 Latest News and Updates
(Photo: PTI)
MP Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: Exit polls predict that the Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to win big in Madhya Pradesh as per, with Congress on the passenger seat in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.
People in MP voted on 17 November, which saw a oter turnout of 71.16 percent, as per the Election Commission of India.
According to exit polls data from CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia, Republic's P-Marq and Matrize, and News24-Today's Chanakya, the seat projections for Madhya Pradesh are as following:
Most exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.
Meanwhile, out of the four polls we analysed, CVoter gave an edge to the Congress party.
In 2018, the Congress obtained 114 seats out of 230 and garnered support from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and independent MLAs to form the government.
The government faced a collapse when 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly and joined the BJP in 2020.
The key seats to watch out for are former CM Kamal Nath’s Chhindwara, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s Dimani, Churhat, state Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra’s Datia, CM Shivraj’s Budhni and BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's Indore 1.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
After the polling that took place on 17 November, as the fate of 230 candidates in MP remains sealed in electronic voting machines, the Congress hopes to form the government again in MP.
Pitched against a faction-ridden BJP, the Congress – with relatively less manpower and resources at hand – has been able to manage a good election campaign, given all the work that the party has put in to meet organisational challenges.
Senior journalist Deshdeep Saxena, in his piece, explored the Congress' campaign in Madhya Pradesh. Tap here for the full story.
In the early leg of the elections, the BJP lagged due to anti-incumbency against four-term Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, allegations of corruption, and the issue of unemployment, among others. The Congress, on the other hand, looked stable with its two stalwarts – former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and Congress President and former chief minister Kamal Nath – joining hands early on.
However, the BJP, as per political analysts, "stabilised itself" as Chouhan, who was being sidelined by the central leaders to counter the anti-incumbency sentiment, announced the cash transfer scheme – the Ladli Behna Yojana.
For both the parties, all 230 seats are hot and tough, but a few constituencies stand out. What are these – and why the contest will be closely watched? The Quint breaks down here.
Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of missing women and children in the country with more than 2 lakh women going missing in MP between 2019-202. The Quint's Fatima Khan traveled through the tribal districts of MP to explore and answer the following:
Why did 2 lakh women go missing from Madhya Pradesh between 2019-2021?
Why did 24 girls (under 18) go missing every single day in MP in 2022?
Who are these women and where are they going?
Click here to read the full ground investigation.
In Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district, a gust of celebrations marked the lives of most of the Adivasi or tribal farmers in November last year.
The Panchayat (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act or PESA that had been passed in the parliament back in 1996 was finally being implemented in Madhya Pradesh. “We had been waiting for this for 26 years, so it felt great to know that it is finally a reality,” says Kamlesh Kharte, an Adivasi farmer in Bomnali village of Barwani district.
This combined with the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led-BJP government’s move of renaming railway stations and universities after tribal icons, inaugurating memorials in honor of tribal leaders who served as freedom fighters, and making it a point to hat-tip the state’s tribal culture at every opportunity, gave the Adivasi farmers much to celebrate. “It felt like our voice was now being heard and valued,” Kharte says.
But Kharte’s happiness was short-lived. He and many around him soon realised that much of this was merely symbolic.
Click here to read the full ground investigation.
Republic - P-Marq - MATRIZE Exit Poll
BJP: 118-130
Congress: 97-107
Others: 0-02
Vote Projection
BJP: 43.4%
Congress: 41.7%
Others: 14.9%
News24's Today's Chanakya Exit Poll
Seat Projection
BJP: 151 (±12) seats
Congress: 74 (±12) seats
Others: 5 (±4) seats
Vote Projection
BJP: 45% (±3%)
Congress: 38% (±3%)
Others: 17% (±3%)
India Today's Axis MyIndia Exit Poll
Seat Projection
BJP: 140-162 seats
Congress: 68-90 seats
Others: 0-03 seats
Vote Projection
BJP: 47%
Congress: 41%
Others: 12 %
Seat Projection
BJP: 88-112 seats
Congress: 113-137 seats
Others: 01-06 seats
Vote Projection
BJP: 40.7%
Congress: 44.1%
Others: 15.2%
As polls predicted BJP victory in MP, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that "we (BJP) knew that we will win."
"I already said this earlier that the love for PM and his leadership, Amit Shah's strategy, JP Nadda's chairmanship, hard work by workers, the double-engine government and the development that has taken place here, I was never in doubt that BJP will win. I always knew that we will win and we are winning," Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan told news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said his party will get "more than 130 seats."
"Exit poll results are very diverse. We cannot say anything about it. I can assure you that the Congress will get more than 130 seats in Madhya Pradesh...People want transformation...People are fed up with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan...," Singh told news agency ANI.
"People have given us the mandate. We have complete faith on exit polls, will win 165 seats," Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra told PTI.
Former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath posted on X, "I want to remind all Congress workers of their strength. You people are the power of Congress and it is because of your hard work and dedication that the public has voted overwhelmingly in support of the Congress Party. When the counting of votes begins on December 3, the people will approve the Congress government."