BJP 'Copied' Ladli Behna Yojana From Congress, is Anti-Sanatana: Digvijaya Singh

What is Digvijaya Singh's role in this election? How should the public view it?

My role has always been about contact, dialogue, coordination, consensus, and positive thinking. Throughout the year, I maintain contact and keep the dialogue going, and it continues even today – whether there's an election or not.

I was asked to oversee the preparations in 66 seats where the Congress has consistently lost. There has been fair selection in choosing candidates. Of the total seats, 85-90% of the selection has been accurate, barring a few exceptions.