MP Polls: BJP Invokes Sant Ravidas, Ramps Up Dalit Outreach To Regain Lost Votes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Poojan for the construction of the Saint Ravidas temple in Sagar district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, 12 August.
(Screenshot: YouTube/@NarendraModi)
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to Sant Ravidas in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district last week – just three months ahead of the state Assembly elections – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made another attempt to appeal to the Dalit voters it had lost in the 2018 polls.
During his third visit to poll-bound MP in just over a month, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi Poojan (ground-breaking ceremony) for the construction of the Saint Ravidas temple. The temple's construction, estimated at Rs 100 crore, is expected to be completed over the course of the next two years.
The temple inauguration marked the culmination of the BJP's five 'Sant Ravidas Samrasata (harmony) Yatras' conducted in the previous month. These yatras spanned 46 districts and collected "soil from 53,000 villages and water from 315 water bodies."
His followers constitute the largest segment within this demographic. In the 2018 elections, the BJP won 18 out of the 35 seats reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, while Congress secured 17 seats – a 13-seat increase from the 2013 elections.
Earlier in 2023, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan organised a 'Sant Ravidas Mahakumbh' and announced a special pilgrimage train to take his disciples to his birthplace in Varanasi.
According to a senior journalist, who requested anonymity, the BJP is looking to counter the strong anti-incumbency sentiment by focusing on securing tribal and Dalit votes that the party lost in the 2018 Assembly elections. The journalist said:
They further argued that this strategic emphasis on marginalised communities is a prudent move. These communities did not exhibit enthusiastic support for the BJP in the previous elections, and consolidating their votes is crucial not only for the state elections but also for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled just six months after the MP Assembly elections.
However, Arun Dixit, a senior journalist-turned-political commentator, pointed out that despite the BJP's relentless attempts to consolidate the Dalit votes, the magnitude of anti-incumbency is too substantial to overcome. Dixit said:
Another senior journalist in the state, Sudheer Dandotiya, said the issue of anti-incumbency trumps all challenges in front of the BJP. However, their status has changed over the last two months.
Dandotiya further expressed that the BJP still has a substantial journey ahead and highlighted a prevailing sense of disillusionment among male voters belonging to the SC-ST community. This disillusionment has grown due to inadequate responsiveness from local leaders, he said.
While the incumbent BJP is relying on its Central leadership to attract Dalit voters, the Congress is looking to strengthen its connection with the community by deploying its party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Congress insiders revealed that the party is committed to solidifying its standing among Dalit voters, with Kharge leading this effort. A party source told The Quint:
"We know that we can do much better in the Bundelkhand region. Overall, we did perform better in 2018 than we did in 2013 as far as Dalit votes are concerned but this time we want to comprehensively defeat the BJP and we are hoping that Dalit voters are wooed-in with the help of party president," a party source said.
Another senior journalist requesting anonymity said that although the Congress captured a good amount of Dalit votes, putting Kharge against PM Modi's efforts towards winning the Dalit votes kills two birds with a stone. The journalist said:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined