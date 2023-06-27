Madhya Pradesh to See Close Contest Between Congress & BJP, Says CVoter Survey

As the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh draw closer, the political parties are slowly gearing up for the big fight. The two principal opponents – Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party – are going to have a neck-and-neck contest in the upcoming elections just like the previous elections in 2018, the latest survey by polling agency CVoter has predicted.

In 2018, the BJP had won 109 seats while the Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member Vidhan Sabha.

In the last election, the Congress had polled 40.9 percent votes while the BJP had received a marginally higher vote share at 41 percent.