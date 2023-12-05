‘Will Get BJP All 29 Lok Sabha Seats in 2024': Shivraj Singh Chouhan Post MP Win

“I was never a contender for the Chief Minister [post] nor am I today. Whatever work was given [to me] by the party, I carried it out with total honesty and to the best of my ability,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a thumping majority in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023.

Discussions, speculations, and hopes are rife about the probable CM post contenders after the BJP repeated its victory with a massive majority, winning 163 out of 230 Assembly seats in the state.