Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8:00 am, BJP Eyes a Historic Third Term

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of votes for election to the 18th Lok Sabha will start from 8:00 am on Tuesday, 4 June, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eying a historic third term for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Meanwhile, the Opposition's INDIA bloc led by the Congress, looks to damage the ruling party's prospects in several states and is predicted to be gaining significant number of seats as per the exit polls.
The results for Assembly elections in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, as well as bye-elections in certain Assembly constituencies will also be announced today.
All eyes will be on several key states like Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra where the split of regional parties is the biggest factor, West Bengal which has Mamata Banerjee's TMC as a formidable force, and the five southern states where the BJP has struggled to make inroads despite being the largest party at the centre for the past decade.
Follow LIVE updates from the five southern states here.
PM Modi has contested from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for the third time. He had won the seat in 2019 with a margin of over 4.79 lakh votes.
Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad in Kerala as well as Rae Bareli, which was Sonia Gandhi's erstwhile bastion.
In Amethi, Union Minister Smriti Irani will be facing Congress' KL Sharma.
While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is contesting from Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Kannauj and sitting MP Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri.
Down south in Kerala, the Thiruvananthapuram seat is set to witness a close fight between Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Congress veteran Shashi Tharoor.
In West Bengal's Behrampur seat, the Trinamool Congress has fielded former cricketer Yusuf Pathan against Congress' sitting MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
With most of the exit polls predicting a massive mandate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha election, the results of which will be declared on 4 June, the forecast, as far as Odisha is concerned, has been on expected lines.
Almost all the exit surveys have put the saffron party way ahead of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), though the numbers may appear a tad exaggerated. Given the seriousness with which the BJP carried out its campaign for the first time in the state, it was expected that Narendra Modi's party would perform much better in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
Counting of votes for 543 Assembly seats will begin at 8:00 am.
The exit poll numbers are out, and there are no surprises here.
Exit polls predict the Bharatiya Janata Party returning to power and Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a record third term, with the National Democratic Alliance winning 350 plus seats.
A disclaimer: exit poll numbers are not exact numbers, and we have to wait until 4 June for the final results. Exit polls satisfy our curiosity before the actual results; they are the popcorn we eat during the interval of the movie.
As the final round of polling drew to a close, different pollsters and news channels released their exit poll predictions for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
While the final results of India's 18th General Election are set to be declared on 4 June, these exit polls are viewed as indicators of voting trends. The exit polls can either correspond to or contradict the final results.
With the culmination of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, by late Saturday, a majority of the exit polls are predicting a landslide victory for the BJP-NDA. If these predictions are to be true, it would mean the party hasn’t just retained its mammoth win of the 2019 elections, but one-upped it by faring even better.
As per the Republic-PMarq survey, the NDA is winning 359 seats, while the INDIA bloc is winning 154 seats. The ABP- Cvoter exit poll is predicting the BJP to singlehandedly win 310 to 325 seats and the combined NDA tally to be 340-365 seats. Today’s Chanakya is predicting 400 paar, saying that the NDA could win 400 ± 15 Seats, and the INDIA 107 ± 11 Seats.
