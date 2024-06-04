Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8:00 am, BJP Eyes a Historic Third Term

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of votes for election to the 18th Lok Sabha will start from 8:00 am on Tuesday, 4 June, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eying a historic third term for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Meanwhile, the Opposition's INDIA bloc led by the Congress, looks to damage the ruling party's prospects in several states and is predicted to be gaining significant number of seats as per the exit polls.

The results for Assembly elections in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, as well as bye-elections in certain Assembly constituencies will also be announced today.

All eyes will be on several key states like Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra where the split of regional parties is the biggest factor, West Bengal which has Mamata Banerjee's TMC as a formidable force, and the five southern states where the BJP has struggled to make inroads despite being the largest party at the centre for the past decade.

