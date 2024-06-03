Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result: Date, Time, and Where To Watch Election Results

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result: With a six-week-long voting exercise in the world's largest democracy now over, people are waiting for the outcome of the mega-polling process. One should note that the last phase of the voting process was conducted on Saturday, 1 June. Citizens of India should note the Lok Sabha Election 2024 result date and time. The voting for the Lok Sabha Election started with the first phase on 19 April. The other phases were held on 26 April, 7 May, 13 May, 20 May, 25 May, and 1 June.

According to the latest official details, the Lok Sabha Election 2024 result is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, 4 June. Interested people must note the date and time to follow the live counting of votes. All the important details about the Lok Sabha Election will be available on the ECI website.