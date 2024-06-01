Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE Updates: 11.31% Turnout Till 9 AM; Anurag Thakur, Bhagwant Mann Cast Votes

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live Updates: Polling Begins For Last Phase; PM Modi, Vikramaditya Singh in Fray
Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: A voter turnout of 11.31 percent has been recorded till 9:00 AM during the seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, 1 June.
Anurag Singh Thakur, JP Nadda, Bhagwant Mann, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Yogi Adityanath, and Raghav Chadha are among the prominent politicians who have cast their ballots so far.
Voting is underway in 57 parliamentary constituencies spanning eight states: Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha is also taking place simultaneously.
Election officials arrive at Tashigang, the worlds highest polling station in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, on the eve of the seventh of Lok Sabha polls.
Polling officials travel via a boat to reach a polling booth in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, ahead of voting in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Polling officials check the election material at a distribution center in Punjab's Amritsar before leaving for their respective polling stations.
Varanasi: Sadhus show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Among the key candidates in the fray in the last phase include Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Varanasi), Kangana Ranaut (Mandi), Vikarmaditya Singh (Mandi), Jailed Sikh leader Amritpal Singh (Khadoor Sahib), former Punjab chief minister Charanjeet Singh Channi (Jalandhar), Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti (Pataliputra), and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (Diamond Harbour).
This will mark an end to the seven-phase-long Lok Sabha elections that started on 19 April. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on 4 June.
Over 10.06 crore voters - include approx. 5.24 crore men; 4.82 crore women and 3,574 third gender voters - will be voting in the last phase.
Both PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge urged people to vote in large numbers.
In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut will lock horns with Congress' Vikramaditya Singh
Jailed Sikh leader Amritpal Singh is contesting as an Independent from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat.
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti is being challenged by BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav among others.
In West Bengal, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee is vying for a third term from the Diamond Harbour constituency.
State-wise turnout:
Bihar 10.58%
Chandigarh 11.64%
Himachal Pradesh 14.35%
Jharkhand 12.15%
Odisha 7.69%
Punjab 9.64%
Uttar Pradesh 12.94%
West Bengal 12.63%
The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer said that reserve EVMs and official papers were "looted" by a local mob in Jaynagar and VVPAT machines were thrown inside a pond on Saturday, 1 June.
"Today morning at 6.40 am Reserve EVMs & papers of Sector Officer near Benimadhavpur FP school, at 129-Kultali AC of 19-Jaynagar (SC) PC has been looted by local mob and 1 CU, 1 BU , 2VVPAT machines have been thrown inside a pond," the CEO tweeted.
"FIR has been lodged by Sector Officer and necessary action has been initiated. Poll process in all six booths under the Sector is running uninterrupted. Fresh EVM and papers have been provided to the Sector Officer," he added.
BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Kangana Ranaut cast her ballot at a polling booth in the constituency on Saturday, 1 June.
She is facing off against the Congress' Vikramaditya Singh from the seat.
After casting his vote in Sangrur, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "People of Punjab are aware and they vote in large numbers. We should use our right to vote. I appeal to Punjabis to come out of their homes and vote and choose good representatives who can work for you. Today I cast my vote with my wife. There was some issue with VVPAT (at the polling booth) and the officials replaced it."
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur cast their ballots at a polling booth in the Sangrur constituency.
The seat is seeing a contest between the AAP's Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Congress' Sukhpal Singh Khaira, BJP's Arvind Khanna, the SAD's Iqbal Singh Jhundan, and the SAD (Amritsar)'s Simranjit Singh Mann.
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur Anurag Thakur cast his ballot at a polling booth in the constituency during the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their daughter and party candidate from Saran Rohini Acharya cast their ballots at a polling booth in Patna.
Congress candidate from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa cast his ballot at a polling booth in the constituency on Saturday, 1 June.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh cast his ballot at a polling booth in Punjab's Jalandhar on Saturday, 1 June.
"Today is a very important day for all of us and I would appeal to everyone to come out and vote and elect a government that can work for you," he told news agency ANI.
SBSP President and UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar casts his vote at a polling station in Ballia.
Former diplomat and BJP candidate from Amritsar constituency, Taranjit Singh Sandhu cast his vote and jurged voters to come out in maximum numbers.
"I appeal to the people to cast their vote for the development of Amritsar. It is very clear that BJP is the party that has done development in India, people want development in Amritsar too," he told news agency ANI.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at a polling booth in Gorakhnath, Gorakhpur.
The Gorakhpur seat is a contest between BJP's Ravi Kishan, Samajwadi Party's Kajal Nishad, and BSP's Javed Ashraf.
BJP national president JP Nadda cast his vote at a polling booth in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. His wife Mallika Nadda also cast her vote.
"I was the first voter at this polling booth. I appeal to all voters to vote in large numbers for a capable and self-reliant India," he said.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha casts his vote at a polling station in Lakhnaur, in Anandpur Sahib constituency.
"Every vote by the citizen will decide the direction and the state of the country. It will decide how the schools and healthcare will be. The votes of the people will decide that," Chadha said, urging everyone to exercise their right to vote.
Taking to X to urge people to vote in the last phase of general elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that people of the country want to see INDIA bloc win.
"Today is the last phase of voting to save the Constitution and democracy. The INDIA alliance is fighting the dictatorial forces with courage. The battle is now in its final phase. The public has stood firmly with us in every phase. After six phases, people want to see us win. They want to see the Congress Party's guarantee fulfilled," he said.
"This festival of democracy will be considered successful only when democratic forces defeat dictatorial forces. Today, when you press the EVM button for 57 seats in 8 states and union territories, think about the preamble of the Constitution – “We the people of India…” Think about the future of our farmers, youth, workers, women, Dalits, tribals and backward classes. Will you push them into the quagmire of injustice, oppression and inequality for another 5 years or will you create a brighter, better and just future for them?" Kharge asked.
Taking to X to urge people to vote, PM Narendra Modi said: "Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As 57 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls, calling upon the voters to turnout in large numbers and vote. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers. Together, let’s make our democracy more vibrant and participative."
Voting commences for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh is facing actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut in a heated contest for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.
Singh, 34, is presently an MLA and a sitting minister in the Himachal Pradesh government.
In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Singh said he doesn’t care for the BJP candidate, and is focused on local issues. He said, “Yes, because my opponent is a Bollywood entity, a lot of media is coming here from all over. But the glamour and buzz is beyond the electorate of Himachal Pradesh, and won’t play a role, that I am sure of.”
Jailed Sikh leader Amritpal Singh is emerging as a front-runner from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
30-year-old Amritpal, founder of 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, is detained 2,700 kilometres way from his home in Jallupur Khera village of Punjab’s Amritsar. He is locked in Dibrugarh jail of Assam since 23 April 2023 along with nine of his aides. Amritpal was accused of anti-India activities by the Indian government.
While Amritpal is in jail, his father Tarsem Singh and mother Balwinder Kaur are leading his campaign. According to his father, people from across Punjab are coming on their own to support Amritpal.
Sandeshkhali, in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, became a national talking point as hundreds of women from the village came out in protest against former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides, Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra.
The women claimed that the three and other leaders of the TMC had raped many women in the village while intimidating people and grabbing their land to turn them into fishery ponds.
The protests which began in January was brought to the national spotlight by the BJP, which has since made the issue one of its main campaign planks in the state for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Sandeshkhali is a part of the Basirhat parliamentary constituency that votes on 1 June.
In Punjab, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections aren't so much about Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the INDIA Bloc that is challenging him. Rather, the elections are important because of how they may shape the state's political trajectory.
This is the first major election in Punjab after the demise of five-term-chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and the 'retirement' of two-term chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
A lot is at stake for CM Bhagwant Mann, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and at least 5 Punjab Congress leaders.
