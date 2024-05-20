Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 LIVE: Voting Begins Across 49 Seats; Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Omar Abdullah in Fray

Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 5 Voting Live Updates: Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections began at 7:00 am on Monday, 20 May, with 49 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories set to go to polls.

The states and UTs where voting will take place include Bihar (5 seats) Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3) seats, Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (7).

The key contests in the fifth phase include Rahul Gandhi vs Dinesh Pratap Singh (Raebareli), Kishori Lal Sharma vs Smriti Irani (Amethi), Rajnath Singh vs Ravidas Mehrotra (Lucknow), Karan Bhushan Singh vs Ram Bhagat Mishra (Kaiserganj), Piyush Goyal vs Bhushan Patil (Mumbai North), and Omar Abdullah vs Sajad Lone (Baramulla).