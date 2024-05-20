Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 LIVE: Voting Begins Across 49 Seats; Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Omar Abdullah in Fray

Latest news and live updates of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Polling, Voting percentage.
Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 5 Voting Live Updates: Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections began at 7:00 am on Monday, 20 May, with 49 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories set to go to polls.
The states and UTs where voting will take place include Bihar (5 seats) Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3) seats, Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (7).
The key contests in the fifth phase include Rahul Gandhi vs Dinesh Pratap Singh (Raebareli), Kishori Lal Sharma vs Smriti Irani (Amethi), Rajnath Singh vs Ravidas Mehrotra (Lucknow), Karan Bhushan Singh vs Ram Bhagat Mishra (Kaiserganj), Piyush Goyal vs Bhushan Patil (Mumbai North), and Omar Abdullah vs Sajad Lone (Baramulla).
Voters on Monday to decide the fate of 695 candidates, including opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.
Former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya is challenging the BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Ruddy in Saran.
The election in Ladakh is also crucial amkid the statehood demand that has gone against the BJP in the region.
With voting on 13 seats, this will be the last phase of polling in Maharashtra.
As per data by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout in the fourth pase that concluded on 13 May was 69.15 percent.
Voting will end at 6:00 pm in all seats.
BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati cast her ballot at a polling booth in Lucknow in the early hours of voting on Monday, 20 May.
Businessman Anil Ambani was among the first voters to cast their ballots at a polling booth in Mumbai during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Monday, 20 May.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X on Monday, 20 May, to urge voters to "create a new record of voting" during the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
"In the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, voting will be held today for 49 seats in 8 states and union territories. I request all the voters of this phase to cast their votes and create a new record of voting. I especially appeal to women and young voters to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy," he said.
In Raebareli, amid a few BJP flags, you see 'Raebareli Ka Rahul' posters in almost every nook and corner.
"Rahul Gandhi will win with over 4 Lakh votes this time because this is Gandhi's land and here, janta election ladti hain, (Public fights the polls)." says Krishna, a bike repair shop owner.
This was the sentiment that by and large, reverberated through the lanes of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh which is going to polls in the fifth phase on 20 May. The Quint travelled to Raebareli — a strong Congress bastion for two decades to understand which way is the public leaning towards? What are their biggest issues and what do they think of BJP's electoral fight?
Inside the village about 120 km away from Mumbai, one can see broken roads, makeshift homes, women and children filling water at handpumps, and some people with these freebies — a saree and a bag bearing a picture of PM Modi along with an advertisement of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY).
A few days before the elections were announced and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) kicked in on 16 March, people across several villages received these bags and sarees at the local ration outlets while they went to avail the free food grains under the Centre's PMGKAY scheme.
On 3 and 8 April, scores of tribal women from across 23 villages in Palghar, led by social workers and activists, marched to the Jawhar and Dahanu tehsildar offices and returned over 300 of these sarees and 700 of these bags.
Aarey Forest — the lungs of Mumbai, one of the last and the largest forest patches of the city is also home to scores of Adivasi voters across 27 tribal villages. Over the years, they made national headlines while vehemently opposing the Mumbai Metro depot construction.
But while the Metro car shed is now anyway constructed, the tribals ask — If the government had the means and the will to fight for the car shed, couldn't it have given us proper roads, electricity, and water supply in all these years?
A total of 49 seats across eight states and union territories are going to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on 20 May.
Bihar: 5 seats
Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat
Jharkhand: 3 seats
Ladakh: 1 seat
Maharashtra: 13 seats
Odisha: 5 seats
Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats
West Bengal: 7 seats
Uttar Pradesh
Raebareli: Rahul Gandhi vs Dinesh Pratap Singh
Amethi: Kishori Lal Sharma vs Smriti Irani
Lucknow: Rajnath Singh vs Ravidas Mehrotra
Kaiserganj: Karan Bhushan Singh vs Ram Bhagat Mishra
Maharashtra
Mumbai North: Piyush Goyal vs Bhushan Patil
Jammu & Kashmir
Baramulla: Omar Abdullah vs Sajad Lone
The first four phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections witnessed a dip in the voter turnout as compared to 2019 general election.
As per data by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout was:
Phase 1: 66.1 percent
Phase 2: 66.7 percent
Phase 3: 65.68 percent
Phase 4: 69.15 percent
Mumbai: Poll officials leave for election duty on the eve of 5th phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai, Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Baramulla: Polling officials being escorted by security personnel with EVMs and other election materials to a polling booth for the 5th phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Baramulla, Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Howrah: Labourers carry election materials at a distribution centre on the eve of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Belur area of Howrah district, Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Muzaffarpur: Polling officials collect EVMs and other election materials before leaving for the 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a distribution centre, in Muzaffarpur, Sunday, May 19, 2024.
The void in national data is a cause for concern as India grapples with a dearth of reliable information on its people and administrative systems.
As India votes to elect its next Union government, The Quint speaks to experts about what the current state of government data in India says about the health of the nation.
According to data from the National Family Health Survey-5:
Only 5.9 percent of breastfeeding children in the age group of 6-23 months receive an adequate diet in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
In the same age group, when it comes to non-breastfeeding children, Chhattisgarh is the worst-performing state – with only 2.5 percent of children receiving an adequate diet.
Uttar Pradesh has the worst infant and child mortality rate (per 1,000 live births) in the country too – at 50.4 percent. It is closely followed by Bihar at 46.8 percent, and Chhattisgarh at 44.3 percent.
