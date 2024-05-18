From Census to NFHS, the Void in India's National Data Is Now Bigger Than Ever

According to experts, diminishing transparency around major sources of national data has made it especially difficult to ensure quality of data and accountability.

For instance, let's rewind to 28 July 2023.

A suspension order was passed against KS James, the then-director of the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) – the body responsible for providing technical guidance to the health ministry for the NFHS –because the Union Health Ministry was reportedly, "not happy with certain data sets" in the surveys being conducted for NFHS-6.

The suspension was only revoked in August, after James tendered his resignation.

Speaking to FIT, James, who now works as a visiting faculty at Tulane University in Louisiana, United States, refused to comment on the circumstances that led to his exit from the IIPS.

However, speaking specifically about NFHS-6, he says that regardless of when it might come out, the seeds of scepticism about the quality of one of the most extensive and trusted data sources in India have already sprouted.