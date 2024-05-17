'Metro in Aarey Forest Came Quickly, Its Tribals Still Wait for Better Roads'

"There is forest everywhere here. If there is a snakebite, the hospitals are far. Such small remedies aren't available in the hospital either. The government hospital here had facilities next to nothing. It was on the verge of shutting down. We had also requested that if the Aarey authorities cannot run it, the BMC must run it," Choudhary said.

Bhoir, who has been associated with the 'Save Aarey' campaign and was born in the forest, asked why successive governments lacked the will to provide them with basic facilities.

"There are villages which have buildings in the backdrop. The light of those buildings reaches them but there is no electricity in the village. It is a struggle to get NOCs and permissions. People don't have as much money that they will be able to pay bribes. When it comes to water, most villages are on the hills. Some villages don't even have water pipelines yet," Bhoir said.