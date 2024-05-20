ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor Cast Votes

Polling for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off in Maharashtra on Monday, 20 May.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Polling for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off in Maharashtra on Monday, 20 May. Several Bollywood actors went to their designated polling booths to cast their votes. They also posed for photos with their inked fingers. Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar were among the first celebs to cast their votes.

Ahead of Monday, celebrities including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to encourage people to vote.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×