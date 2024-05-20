Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor Cast Votes

Polling for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off in Maharashtra on Monday, 20 May. Several Bollywood actors went to their designated polling booths to cast their votes. They also posed for photos with their inked fingers. Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar were among the first celebs to cast their votes.

Ahead of Monday, celebrities including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to encourage people to vote.