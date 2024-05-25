Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live Updates: 10.82% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM; Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka Cast Votes

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6 Voting Live Updates: A voter turnout of 10.82 percent has been recorded till 9:00 AM during the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, 25 May.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, S Jaishankar, Manohar Lal Khattar, and President Droupadi Murmu are among the prominent personalities who have cast their ballots so far.

Polling is being held in 58 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories during the sixth phase.

Voting is underway in all the seats of Haryana and Delhi. The other seats going to the polls are in Bihar (8), Jharkhand (4), Odisha (6), Uttar Pradesh (14), Jammu and Kashmir (1), and West Bengal (8). Polling is also being held in 42 seats of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.