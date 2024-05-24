Education or Nationalism? Person or Party?: What Delhi's First Time Voters Want

“It is people’s participation that makes India a functioning democracy. And I am very excited to be a part of what is being touted as the largest democratic exercise,” said Shubhangi Semwal, a first-year student of Psychology at Delhi University (DU).
As Delhi gears to vote on 25 May in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 2.35 lakh Delhiites will be voting for the first time. The capital city is experiencing severe heat wave conditions with day-time temperatures soaring to 47 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ in several northern states, including Delhi.
“We will go and vote, regardless of the heat. I have cross-checked online and confirmed that our names are there on the electoral rolls,” said 20-year-old Himanshu, a third-year student at Sri Aurobindo College.
As Delhi witnesses seasonal as well as poll heat, The Quint speaks to students who will be voting for the first time, and asks them why these Lok Sabha elections are crucial and what issues weigh on their minds ahead of the polls:
‘NEP 2020, Fee Hike Major Issues’
Students voiced the National Education Policy (NEP) – brought in by the Government of India in 2020 to “revamp all aspects of the education sector – as a key concern.
“NEP 2020 is an exclusionary, elitist policy which has complicated the education system, and we want the incoming government to address it,” said Insha Husain, a second-year student of Sociology and Anthropology at Ashoka University. She is a first-time voter from South Delhi constituency.
However, there were others who said that the policy is not all bad.
Kanishka Chaudhary, a first-time voter from the New Delhi constituency and a student at DU’s Kalindi College, said that both students and teachers are “finding it difficult familiarise with NEP 2020 but the policy deserves to be given a chance.”
She welcomed UGC’s recent announcement that allows students with four-year undergraduate degrees to directly appear for NET and pursue PhD.
Another issue that worried students was “rampant fee hikes” across colleges in DU.
18-year-old Akanksha, a first-year student at DU’s Zakir Hussain College claimed, “Our college is 100 percent funded by the government. Yet, we have to pay a fee. The fee hike especially affects those belonging to marginalised communities.”
‘Cleanliness, Education, Weigh on Voters’ Minds’
Ravi Kumar, a second-year student of Political Science in DU’s Ramjas College is a first-time voter from Burari, which falls under the North-East Delhi constituency. The seat is set to witness a high stakes battle between BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and INDIA alliance candidate Kanhaiya Kumar.
“Gandagi bohot badi samasya hai (filth is a major issue here). Besides, there is a problem with drainage. Traffic lights don’t work on the new roads,” Ravi claimed when asked about what would weigh on his mind as he casts his ballot for the first time.
He also complained that there weren’t enough schools in his area and not much was being done about it. “There are only three Delhi government schools in my area, which have over 6,000 children. More needs to be done in the education sector,” Ravi claimed.
Meanwhile, Himanshu said that he is “worried” about the higher education system and expects the incoming government to establish one where, “free thinking is encouraged, and reason is chased.”
Shubhangi, who calls herself a hip-hop artiste, said that ahead of elections, education is a key issue as I feel it can truly liberate us from the shackles of discrimination.” She even shot a video for the same:
While Shubhangi added that women's safety is a key issue, Kanishka said she expected the incoming government to focus more on women-related sectors.
‘Rashtravaad vs Gareeb': Students Dissect Election Manifestos
“The current election is not really an ideological battle anymore. It’s about ‘BJP vs Who?’ - where on the one hand is the ruling BJP and challenging them is the INDIA alliance, an amalgamation of different ideologies,” Insha explained.
Himanshu, who is a third-year student of Economics, said he has gone through the BJP and Congress manifestos ahead of casting his ballot. He asserted that employment is one of the key issues on his mind.
“While BJP’s manifesto focuses on continuity, it doesn’t talk much about jobs. On the other hand, Congress’ manifesto talks about internships and filling vacant posts.”
Insha said she read the Congress manifesto and the promise of a caste census “stood out” for her but she was disappointed at the “idea just being glossed over without making people realise its importance.”
Meanwhile, Ravi deduced the manifestos as “rashtravaad vs gareebon ka parivaar.”
“While BJP talks a lot about nationalism, I didn’t find it remarkable. On the other hand, Congress’ manifesto promises a lot of sops for women.
They keep saying they built highways. Par highway to wo he use kar sakte hain jinke paas gaadi hoti hai, gareeb nahi (But highways are used by those who have cars, not the poor),” he remarked.
Candidate or Party? What do First Time Voters Prefer?
On being asked if she would prefer the candidate over a party or vice-versa, Shubhangi insisted that there must be a balance of both. “While the candidate will address more immediate issues, it is the party in power that will decide on the policies which affect the entire nation.”
However, Insha asserted that it was also necessary to focus on parties this time around.
“While we can have faith in an individual and that individual can be elected but he/she will still be rendered powerless when we see office bearers being blatantly arrested.”
Ravi, however, disagreed. He said that it was important to focus on the candidate in a parliamentary democracy.
“India is at a compelling juncture, when the freedom of ideas is at stake. By voting, citizens have the choice to reclaim India as a secular republic,” Himanshu said.
