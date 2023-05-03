Karnataka Turncoats: Can Congress Use Modi-Shah's 3-Point Model to its Benefit?

In the Karnataka elections, a great deal of focus has been on two prominent BJP leaders who shifted to the Congress - former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and former deputy CM Laxman Savadi. Both are now contesting on Congress tickets. Though not as high profile, another interesting turncoat is the Congress candidate from Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumkur district - KS Kiran Kumar.

Kiran Kumar is a former BJP MLA from Kallambella constituency in Tumkur that got redrawn in delimitation. Until his resignation from the BJP in February this year, Kiran Kumar was chairman of the Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board Chairman.

But what makes Kiran Kumar's case fascinating is that until last year, he was seen as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh nominee in Chikkanayakanahalli against BJP MLA and minister JC Madhu Swamy, who isn't from a Sangh background. Madhu Swamy had earlier won the seat on a Janata Dal-United ticket and as an Independent and doesn't enjoy good connect in the local RSS unit.