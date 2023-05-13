Karnataka Elections: Congress Dethrones BJP to Score Highest Tally in 34 Years

Following a landslide defeat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conceded defeat and incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will step down in the evening on Saturday, 13 May.

The election had witnessed a high-octane battle between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)), and the Congress has won in more seats in Bangalore, Kalyan Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and South regions, while the BJP is bagged coastal Karnataka regions.

Over the course of this story, we answer the following questions: