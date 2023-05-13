The Karnataka Election Results 2023 Data Studio: LIVE Numbers, Leads Map & More

A total of 2,613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 224-seat state Assembly.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its candidates in all 224 Assembly seats.

The Congress is contesting in 223 constituencies and is supporting Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in the Melukote seat.

Janata Dal (Secular) is in the fray in 207 seats. The JD(S) supported the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Republican Party of India (Khobragade) (Prakash Ambedkar faction) candidates on three seats each.

Aam Aadmi Party fielded candidates in 209 seats.

Bahujan Samaj Party is fighting in 133 seats, Janata Dal (United) in eight seats, and National People's Party is contesting in two constituencies.