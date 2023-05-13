The Karnataka Election Results 2023 Data Studio: LIVE Numbers, Leads Map & More

The Quint's Karnataka Election LIVE Data Studio is your one-stop destination for all real-time updates and numbers on Counting Day.
(Photo: Meghnad Bose/The Quint)
The Quint's Karnataka Election LIVE Data Studio is your one-stop destination for all real-time updates and numbers on Counting Day. Stay tuned to our live leads/results map and interactive charts to track the election results right as they unfold!
From incumbent chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CMs Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy, and Jagadish Shettar, to heavyweights like DK Shivakumar and Gali Janardhana Reddy, the fate of many heavyweight candidates in Karnataka is being decided with the counting of votes for the state Assembly elections underway.
Counting Day is underway and as the leads for the Karnataka Assembly election results keep coming in, our Karnataka Election LIVE Data Studio has a live interactive map that shows you how Karnataka's new political map is shaping up.
A total of 2,613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 224-seat state Assembly.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its candidates in all 224 Assembly seats.
The Congress is contesting in 223 constituencies and is supporting Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in the Melukote seat.
Janata Dal (Secular) is in the fray in 207 seats. The JD(S) supported the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Republican Party of India (Khobragade) (Prakash Ambedkar faction) candidates on three seats each.
Aam Aadmi Party fielded candidates in 209 seats.
Bahujan Samaj Party is fighting in 133 seats, Janata Dal (United) in eight seats, and National People's Party is contesting in two constituencies.
In addition, there are 918 independent candidates.
Out of 2,613 candidates in the poll fray, 2,427 are male, 184 female and 2 others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)