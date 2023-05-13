'Market of Hate Shut': Congress Hails Karnataka Victory; BJP to 'Introspect'

All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge.
(Photo: PTI)
As the Indian National Congress clinches victory in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, defeating the incumbent government of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the INC leaders expressed their happiness and thanked the voters of the state.
Congress President and veteran leader from Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge, said that the party thanks the people of Karnataka for putting their trust in the INC. He wrote on Twitter,
He noted the labour into the campaign by Congress leadership and the cadre by saying, "All our Karnataka Congress party workers, state leaders and AICC (All India Congress Committee) office bearers on the ground worked extremely hard to ensure this victory. The collective leadership of the Congress party including Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Shri Rahul Gandhi and Smt. Priyanka Gandhi made it possible."
"The Indian National Congress once again reiterates its solemn commitment to fulfil the aspirations of 6.5 Cr Kannadigas. A transparent, accountable, people friendly and welfare oriented Govt will be formed by the Congress party," he wrote further.
Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, “Nafrat ki baazar band ho gayi hai, mohabbat ki dukaan khul gayi hai” (market of hatred has shut down, shop of love has opened)."
He said,
He further spoke about the five promises made by the Congress and said that the new government will fulfil them in the first Cabinet meeting itself.
As the Congress is set to form the next government, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the BJP will do a detailed analysis once all the results are in. He told mediapersons,
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the Karnataka results saying it is a mandate against inflation, unemployment, corruption and hate. He wrote on Twitter,
