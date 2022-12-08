Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly 2022 Results News and Latest Updates
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: All eyes are on the counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh, as the Election Commission (EC) began the process at 8:00 am on Thursday, 8 December.
The state, which went to polls in a single phase on 12 November, is witnessing a bipolar electoral battle between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also entering the fray for the first time.
Counting of votes is also underway in the state of Gujarat, with results awaited in 182 assembly constituencies. Follow The Quint's coverage here.
About 76.44 percent of voters had exercised their right to vote during the single-phased polls for Himachal's 68-member House.
Exit polls have predicted a photo-finish in Himachal Pradesh between the BJP and the Congress with the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll giving a slight edge to the Congress, while hedging its bets on whether the party will win a clear majority or not.
The ABP-CVoter, Times Now-ETG and the Republic-PMARQ Exit Polls have predicted the opposite - an edge to the BJP.
There are 68 constituencies in the hill state, so a party will need to secure 35 seats in order to ensure majority.
The BJP had won majority with 44 seats in the 2017 Assembly election in the state, while the Congress had garnered 21 seats.
BJP leads in four seats and Congress in one, fifteen minutes after counting of votes begins.
Counting of votes is underway in 68 assembly constituencies in the hill state.
The Himachal elections is a historic election as it is the first time in decades that stalwarts Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal are not in the fray.
Additionally, the BJP hopes that it will be able to break Himachal's over three-decade long track record of alternating between it and the Congress.
But what about the Congress? How has it managed to take on the BJP's might in the absence of former CM Virbhadra Singh, who passed away in 2021? The Quint decodes.
Over 10,000 security personnel, support staff and returning officers have been listed to oversee the counting of votes.
Moreover, a three-tier secrity system has also been set up for the strong rooms, where votes are counted, with the innemost parameter set to be guarded by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
The second and third tiers will be guarded by the armed police and district executive force.
Exit polls are usually seen as an indicator of polling trends. Sometimes, they are proven to be in sync with the final results, but on other occasions, they have ended up being inaccurate.
So, how accurate have the exit polls been in the last couple of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections? Click here to find out.
The divergence in the predictions in Himachal Pradesh is largely due to the problems of surveying in the state. This is a state where constituencies are small - barely 80,000 voters on an average. It is also a predominantly rural state with over 80 percent of the electorate living in rural and often very remote areas.
Therefore surveying is a major challenge here, and predicting an even bigger challenge as several seats are decided with margins of less than 1000 votes.
The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has given a slight edge to the Congress, though it has still hedged its bets on whether the party will win a clear majority or not.
However, the ABP-CVoter, Times Now-ETG and the Republic-PMARQ Exit Polls have predicted the opposite - an edge to the BJP.
