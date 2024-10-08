Vinesh Phogat Wins: Wrestler Bags Haryana's Julana Seat by 6015 Votes

Former Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has made history by winning the Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind district. Contesting on a Congress ticket, Phogat emerged victorious with a lead of 5,909 votes over BJP candidate Yogesh Bairagi. This marks the first time in 19 years that the Congress party has won in Julana — a seat last secured by the party in 2005.

Phogat faced tough competition in the multi-cornered election. Besides BJP's Yogesh Bairagi, she was up against incumbent MLA Amarjeet Dhanda of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and fellow wrestler Kavita Dalal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had dominated the seat from 2009 to 2019, but Phogat’s win has broken the streak, offering a glimmer of hope for the Congress in Haryana.

Speaking to the media post her win, Phogat said, she planned to focus solely on politics. She said, "People have given me their love, I will have to work for them on the ground. It is not possible to work on both simultaneously (politics and wrestling)."