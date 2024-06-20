Behind the Scenes: Digital Ad Spend Soared 10x in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The process of the world’s largest electorate electing their representatives in the Lok Sabha elections is extensive. Over 43 days, the longest period ever after first parliamentary elections of 1951-52, as the election took place, digital platforms emerged as the new battleground for political campaigns.

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forming the government, despite no single party achieving an outright majority, and Congress seeing a significant increase in its vote and seat share; which parties led this race, and which invested the most in these platforms this election ?