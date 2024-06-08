Congress Passes Resolution, Wants Rahul Gandhi As Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition

The Congress Working Committee on Saturday, 8 June, passed a resolution unanimously electing Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha. “All the participants unanimously said that Rahul ji should take up the LoP position,” said KC Venugopal, General Secretary (Organisation) of the Congress.

The CWC held a meeting on Saturday morning, a day prior to the swearing in and oath taking ceremony of the government and its ministers.

“We raised so many issues in this election, on unemployment, price rise, social justice...These issues have to be continued (to be spoken about) in a greater manner inside the parliament also. Rahul ji is the best person to lead the campaign inside the parliament. Entire CWC feels that for a better, strong and more vigilant opposition...should be safe under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi as LoP,” said Venugopal.

However, Gandhi is yet to take a call and announce his decision. “Rahul ji heard the sentiments of the CWC and told us that he will take a decision very soon,” Venugopal added.