No Change in Big 4, But Some Surprises: Who's Got What in Modi 3.0 Cabinet?

Amit Shah retains the Home Ministry. Shah was also the Home Minister in the Modi 2.0 government and is currently the BJP MP from Gujarat's Gandhinagar where he won by over 7.4 lakh votes. In 2014, he was appointed as the national president of the BJP, a position he held until 2020.

Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to return as the Finance Minister again in the new NDA-led government, thus marking her second innings as the Finance Minister. In Modi's first term, Arun Jaitely was the then Finance Minister.

Rajnath Singh has also retained his cabinet portfolio of being the Defence Minister under Modi's third term. This would be his second innings as the Defence Minister after Modi's 2.0 term. In 2014, he was the Union Home Minister. In the general elections, Rajnath won Lucknow, defeating Samajwadi Party's Ravidas Mehrotra by about 1.35 lakh votes and marked his third consecutive win.

Nitin Gadkari retained his position as Transport Minister in Modi 3.0. Meanwhile, BJP's Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra are to be the Ministers of State. This would be Gadkari's third term as the Road Transport Minister.

S Jaishankar will also be retaining the position of External Affairs Minister, thereby marking his second innings hereon. He was made the Minister of External Affairs on 31 May 2019. Before taking the charge of External Affairs ministry in 2019, he also served as India's foreign secretary during Modi's first tenure.

Ashwini Vaishnaw has retained the Railways Ministry and IT Ministry but has got another key ministry — Information and Broadcasting. Vaishnaw held the Railway Ministry since July 2021 and had replaced Piyush Goyal, who led the ministry from September 2017 to July 2021. Meanwhile, BJP's Anurag Thakur who has been dropped from the Union council of ministers this time held the I&B Ministry in Modi 2.0.