Chhattisgarh Voting LIVE: Violence Reported in Sukma; Voter Turnout at 71.80%

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 LIVE: BJP, Cong Battle for 20 Seats in Phase 1
(Photo: The Quint)
Chhattisgarh Elections Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting for 20 seats in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections began at 7:00 am on Tuesday, 7 November, with 71.80% voter turnout being recorded till 5 pm, the Election Commission of India announced.
With most of the Naxal-affected areas going up for polls – including Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Kawardha and Rajnandgaon – there are a total of 40,78,689 eligible voters across 20 seats.
Earlier in the day, a CRPF jawan on election duty was injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast by alleged Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. Encounters also took place in Bijapur and Kanker districts as well.
"We had won 17 seats out of 20 last time, this time we will win 18 or 19 seats," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was quoted as saying by PTI.
Meanwhile, at a public meeting in Bishrampur, Surajpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Under the Congress rule in Surguja, human trafficking and drug business are on the rise. Our sisters and daughters are being targeted by criminals. Many girls from tribal families have gone missing."
Speaking to news agency ANI, CM Bhupesh Baghel listed the Congress' poll promises in the party's election manifesto.
"The Chhattisgarh Congress has always thought about the welfare of the poor people. I appeal to the voters to give your blessings to the party and vote for us," Baghel said.
Chhattisgarh's Excise and industry minister Kawasi Lakhma, cast his vote in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.
Women queue up to cast votes at a polling booth in Bijapur.
A man casts his vote in an all-women-run polling booth in Mohla Manpur district, Chhattisgarh.
Voters queue up to vote in an all-women-run polling booth in Mohla Manpur district, Chhattisgarh.
Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.
The Congress is looking to make a comeback in the state by riding on the popularity of CM Baghel, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to put up a tough fight, as per opinion polls.
The key candidates in Phase 1 of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are former Chief Minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh Minister Kawasi Lakhma from Konta, sitting MLA and former state Congress president Mohan Markam from Kondagaon, and BJP leader Vinayak Goyal from Chitrakoot.
Former Chhattisgarh CM and BJP leader Raman Singh said that the Congress will win 14 of the 20 seats polling in the first phase.
"When you exercise your rights, remember that Congress has had a trustworthy government in Chhattisgarh," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier posted on X to congratulate first-time voters.
In 2018, the Congress won 17 of the 20 seats going to polls in the first phase while the BJP had won just two seats.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
The voting will take place in two slots on Tuesday, with 10 seats polling in each.
The first slot is from 8 am to 5 pm during which Pandariya, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Jagdalpur, Chitrakoot, and Bastar Assembly constituencies will vote.
The other slot is from 7 am to 3 am, in which the voting will take place in Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Konkar, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Konta Assembly constituencies.
Can Mahadev, named after Shiva the Destroyer, do the trick for the BJP in a state where there is not much of an appeal for its usual Rama, named for Vishnu the Preserver?
We can certainly invoke such rich Hindu symbolism for Chhattisgarh strangely enough in a state where the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) usual northern appeal based on Hindutva does not cut much ice despite its ancient links to the epic Ramayana.
Assembly elections this month in Chhattisgarh come with a flavour distinct from anywhere else in India. Socio-economic issues are the real deal. It is not surprising that the Enforcement Directorate's pursuit of the alleged betting app Mahadev is being linked by the BJP to incumbent Congress Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a payoff scandal.
BJP' s anti-corruption plank knows no geography and seems to be the only one it can play from its conventional arsenal in Chhattisgarh.
Did you know that in the first three elections of the state, i.e. from 2003 to 2013, Chhattisgarh's final party tally looked almost exactly similar to each other?
In an interactive by The Quint Lab, you can click on a particular year to view what the Assembly looked like post the Chhattisgarh election in that year.
And tap on the seats to view each party's tally in that particular election.
Remember that Chhattisgarh was formed in 2000, after division from Madhya Pradesh. Hence, the first state Assembly elections were held in the state only in 2003.
"We were thrashed like dogs, neither the BJP nor the Congress came to our rescue. This time we will vote for those who stood by us and those who will save us from religious persecution."
These are the words of 57-year-old Budni Korram, a resident of Remawand village in Narayanpur district. Last year, this area became the epicentre for attacks on tribal people who had converted to Christianity.
'Conversion' has become a major issue in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.
Bastar – a Maoist-affected zone – is witnessing tensions between those following the animist faith of their ancestors and those who have recently adopted Christian beliefs.
Two polling personnel and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were injured in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district a day prior to polling, according to a report by news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, another Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable was injured while defusing an IED bomb allegedly planted by Naxalites in Narayanpur district on Monday.
"We got information that Naxalites have planned IED in Murhapadar...ITBP team reached the spot and we found one IED bomb and during its defusing, one ITBP jawan suffered minor injuries," Additional Superintendent of Police (Narayanpur) Hemsagar Sidar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Out of the 20 seats undergoing voting on Tuesday, Maoist-affected seats, such as Mohla Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta, will see voting between 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM.
Polling for the remaining seats will be conducted between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
A CoBRA jawan, identified as Shrikant, was injured in an IED blast while he was on election duty in Sukma. The soldier is currently being treated for injuries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate those voting for the first time in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections and urged people to turn out and cast their ballots in maximum numbers.
“Today is the day of sacred festival of democracy in Chhattisgarh. I request all the voters of the first phase of Assembly elections to cast their vote and become participants of this festival. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all the young friends of the state who voted for the first time!” the prime minister said in Hindi.
Chhattisgarh Minister for Commerce and Industries Kawasi Lakhma cast his ballot at a polling station in Sukma on Tuesday.
Posting on social media platform X, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi listed the Congress' achievements and schemes in Chhattisgarh to urge people to vote.
"When you exercise your rights, remember that Congress has had a trustworthy government in Chhattisgarh," he said.
A voter turnout of 9.93% was recorded till 9:00 am, the Election Commission of India announced.
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that he is in touch with party leaders in Chhattisgarh over the IED blast.
"I am in constant touch with party leaders in Chhattisgarh. A blast also took place in Sukma but it did not dampen the spirit of the voters," party leader Pramod Tiwari told news agency PTI.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel listed the Congress' poll promises in the party's election manifesto.
"The Congress has promised that there will be loan waivers again, grains will be purchased at Rs 32 per quintal, the education for students will be free till post graduation. All families will get 35 kgs of groceries. All families with gas cylinder subscriptions will get them for Rs 500. The health policy has been raised form Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh," he said.
"The Chhattisgarh Congress has always thought about the welfare of the poor people. I appeal to the voters to give your blessings to the party and vote for us," Baghel said.
He also said that there is a possibility of higher than usual voting percentage in naxal-affected areas.
"Naxalism has retreated to a great extent with the work we have done in five years. As a result, polling booths have been set up inside villages. People will vote in their village itself. There is a possibility of high voting percentage in naxal affected areas," he said.
Former Chhattisgarh CM and BJP leader Raman Singh said that the Congress will win 14 of the 20 seats polling in the first phase.
"The BJP is winning a minimum of 14 seats in the first phase. Both phases will be good, and the BJP will form the government with a complete majority. There is an enormous undercurrent for the BJP in Chhattisgarh," he told news agency ANI.
In Konta's Durma, shooting is underway between Naxalites and the District Reserve Guards (DRG) as the voting continues in phase 1.
The Naxalites are reportedly boycotting the voting and discouraging others from voting however, there has been no casualty, says Sukma SP Kiran Chavan.
An approximate 22.97% voter turnout has been recorded till 11 am, according to ECI. In Bastar, the voter turnout stands at 16.90%, 22.15% in Kabirdham, at 23.15% in South Bastar Dantewada and 9.11% in Bijapur.
Addressing a public meeting in Bishrampur, Surajpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Congress has given nothing but betrayal to all of you. Congress did not even fulfil the dreams of the youth of Chhattisgarh. They even did a scam in the name of 'Mahadev'. 'Mahadev' betting scam is being discussed in the country and abroad today. Congress has made your children place bets to fill its coffers. Will you ever forgive them?"
He added that, human trafficking and drug business are on the rise and many girls from tribal families have gone missing in the Chhattisgarh.
In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel said, "They (ED, I T) will take a short break. After November 17, they will take a break. They also have a family. Before Lok Sabha (elections), they will again come back."
In Kanker, trans voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes in phase 1 of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, at a rainbow polling booth in the district.
Trans voters cast their votes in Kanker.
Addressing a rally in Balod, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said, "Loans of farmers of Chhattisgarh will be waived off. Education will be free from KG (Kindergarten) to PG (Postgraduate). All government schools will be upgraded to 'Atma Nand' schools. Free electricity up to 200 units will be provided," reported PTI.
As per the Election Commission of India, voter turnout till 1 PM stands at 44.55% as the voting in phase 1 of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh continues.
The Congress on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a five-year extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was a "blatant violation" of the Model Code of Conduct as it was made in the midst of the Chhattisgarh election campaign, reported PTI.
The party also asked if the EC would take note of it and act on it.
Voting has concluded in the Maoist-hit 10 Assembly constituencies of Bastar in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023.
Multiple incidents of Maoist and security force encounters have been reported from Bastar.
The approximate voter turnout till 3 pm is 60.92% in the state, as the ECI.
In Mohla Manpur, it is at 73 percent, in Antagarh, it is at 65.67 percent, in Bhanupratappur, it is at 68.50 percent and in Dantewada, it is at 51.90 percent, among others.
In another Maoist police encounter which happened in Minpa area, police sources said that three security force personnel have suffered injuries and they also claimed to have killed 4-5 Maoists in the encounter.
The bodies of the Maoists haven't been recovered yet.
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP candidate Raman Singh in Kabirdham told ANI, "BJP is winning at least 14 seats out of 20 on which voting is taking place in the first phase...There is a 30% share of (Chhattisgarh CM) Bhupesh Baghel in the Mahadev betting App (scam), PM Modi has made that clear. ED has proved it, a money transaction of Rs 508 crores is clearly visible."
Singh has cast his vote in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh.
On Tuesday, 7 November, the voter turnout was recorded at 70.87% till 5 pm, the Election Commission of India announced.
Voting has been wrapped up in most parts of Naxal-affected Kawardha in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, according to a report by news agency PTI.
Voting has concluded in the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023, which saw polling in 20 assembly seats including the 12 seats of Maoist infested Bastar region.
The approximate voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections is around 70.87 percent (as of 5pm) with the highest voter turnout (79.10 percent) in Kanker's Bhanupratappur Assembly constituency and the lowest (40.98 percent_ in Bijapur district.
Congress Minister Kawasi Lakhma's Konta constituency in Sukma district saw a voter turnout out of 50.12 percent, with several incidents of Police-Maoist encounters throughout the day.
Besides Lakhma the polling day for Phase I also sealed the fate of Congress' Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar from Kawardha Assembly seat, where a voter turnout of 72.89 percent was recorded.
The Kawardha Assembly constituency is one of the hot seats in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections as it has witnessed communal politics in the recent past.
Another hotly contested seat was Narayanpur which saw massive unrest and violence over the issue of tribals converting to Christianity. This Assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 40.98 percent.
The remaining 70 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in the second and final phase of elections which will be held on 17 November, along with voting in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.