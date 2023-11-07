Chhattisgarh Voting LIVE: Violence Reported in Sukma; Voter Turnout at 71.80%

Chhattisgarh Elections Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting for 20 seats in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections began at 7:00 am on Tuesday, 7 November, with 71.80% voter turnout being recorded till 5 pm, the Election Commission of India announced.

With most of the Naxal-affected areas going up for polls – including Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Kawardha and Rajnandgaon – there are a total of 40,78,689 eligible voters across 20 seats.

Earlier in the day, a CRPF jawan on election duty was injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast by alleged Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. Encounters also took place in Bijapur and Kanker districts as well.

"We had won 17 seats out of 20 last time, this time we will win 18 or 19 seats," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was quoted as saying by PTI.