Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will Naidu & Nitish Call the Shots in Modi 3.0?

For Naidu, the victory was even sweeter as his party is heading towards a huge majority on its own in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. At the time of writing this story, the TDP was heading towards a 2/3rd majority in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, though it fought in alliance with the Jana Sena Party and the BJP.

Follow LIVE updates from the five southern states here.

Naidu re-joined the NDA in the run-up to the 2024 elections, six years after a bitter falling out in 2018. The TDP was decimated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections, which were held simultaneously. This win is a major comeback for him and will make him the CM of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time.

For Nitish Kumar, it was a major gamble to leave the INDIA bloc and join the NDA. He was a leading light of the alliance and also the face of its caste census promise.

His gamble seems to have paid off as the NDA won over 30 seats out of Bihar's 40, though a little lower than 2019.