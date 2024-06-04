Election Results 2024: Bhim Army Chief Set to Win Nagina; What It Means for BSP

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Chandra Shekhar has polled a total of 50.59 percent in the constituency, as compared to BJP's Om Kumar who has polled 35.9 percent votes, SP's Manoj Kumar with 10.95 percent votes, and BSP's Surendra Pal with 1.36 percent votes.

Interestingly, the BSP candidate's vote share in the constituency in the 2019 elections was 56.8 percent. The SP and BSP were in alliance then. BJP's vote share in the 2019 election was 39.78 percent, which has seen only a marginal drop.