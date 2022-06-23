Bypolls Underway in Delhi, UP, Punjab; AAP's Raghav Chadha Casts Vote

Bypolls are underway for Delhi's Rajinder Nagar Legislative Assembly seat, where a relatively low voter turnout of 26.24 percent was recorded till 1 pm.

The Delhi Assembly seat had fallen vacant after Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month. The seat is hosting a battle between AAP's Durgesh Pathak and the BJP's Rajesh Bhatia, who had also been a councillor from the area.

The Congress has fielded former councillor Prem Lata.