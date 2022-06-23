Bypolls for 4 Assembly Seats in Tripura Underway, 33.18 % Turnout Till 11 am

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha poses for a photograph after casting his vote at a polling station during a bypoll in Tripura's Agartala on Thursday, 23 June.
(Photo: PTI)
The bypolls for four Assembly seats in Tripura are underway on Thursday, 23 June. The seats that are being contested include Agartala, Town Bardowali, Jubarajnagar, and Surma.
A total voter turnout of 33.18 percent was recorded till 11 am in the state, news agency PTI reported.
The bypolls in Agartala and Town Bardowali are taking place since Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha resigned as MLAs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress earlier this year.
Surma, on the other hand, is going to the polls after the BJP's Ashish Das was disqualified by Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty. The Jubarajnagar seat fell vacant due to the death of Ramendra Chandra Debnath, the sitting MLA of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
An off-duty police official named Samir Saha was stabbed with a sharp object while he was visiting a polling booth in Agartala, an official said, adding that the miscreants were trying to stop him from casting his vote.
Saha was immediately taken to the hospital, where his condition is said to be stable, PTI reported.
On Wednesday, 22 June, the home of TMC candidate from Surma, Arjun Namasudra, in the Dhalai district, was attacked by unidentified miscreants.
"The candidate is unhurt, but his vehicle was vandalised by miscreants," Dhalai Superintendent of Police Ramesh Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, the highest voter turnout of 15.29 percent was recorded till 9 am in Town Bardowali, from where Chief Minister Manik Saha himself is contesting, Additional Chief Electoral Officer UJ Mog said.
Further, 25 teams of the central forces have been deployed to maintain law and order, apart from the Tripura State Rifles.
These bypolls assume much significance as they are taking place a few weeks after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) changed its chief minister from Biplab Deb to Manik Saha.
The polling will conclude at 5 pm and votes will be counted on 26 June.
(With inputs from PTI.)
