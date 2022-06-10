Sangrur Bypoll: Can Moose Wala Murder Harm AAP or Did Opposition Miss a Chance?

The battle lines are drawn for the bypoll to the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab due for 23 June. This will be the first major electoral test for the Aam Aadmi Party which came to power in the state with a massive majority in the Assembly elections earlier this year.

The major candidates are:

Gurmail Singh - Aam Aadmi Party

Simranjit Singh Mann - Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)

Dalvir Singh Goldy - Congress

Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana - Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal)

Kewal Singh Dhillon - BJP

The bypoll was supposed to be a cakewalk for the ruling AAP but the flak the Bhagwant Mann government is facing over Sidhu Moose Wala's killing has created some uncertainty.

This article will look at three aspects: