PM Modi's Anti-Pakistan Rhetoric: Will It Help BJP in 2024 Elections?

While many believe that the Balakot strikes and the concomitant anti-Pakistan propaganda was one of the factors that contributed to the BJP's win in 2019, experts argue that the saffron party should not live under the illusion that the "nationalism card" will attain similar benefits in the 2024 elections as well.

"Using national security as an electoral tactic has been done by the BJP in the past and will be done in the future as well. But playing this card won't influence voters much ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Himanshu Roy, professor of political science at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said while speaking to The Quint.

Roy says that highlighting past incidents like Balakot is just an attempt by Modi to remind people that his government takes care of national security. "However, it's just like old wine in a new bottle," he adds.

Similarly, others argue that the reason invoking Pakistan won't make much of a difference electorally for the BJP this time around is that there isn't a charged atmosphere between the two neighbouring countries as there was ahead of the previous Lok Sabha elections.