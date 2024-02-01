Satya Pal Malik Interview: BJP Politicises Non-Stop, Opposition is 'Nikamma''

"I used to admire him. He used to think of the betterment of the poor, the farmers. He had written to the PM for MSP. But he changed after he came to Delhi," said former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, quizzed about one of his first meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One of the staunch vocal critics of the prime minister, Malik made headlines on 2021 when he publicly claimed that he was asked to 'keep quiet' by PM Modi about the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack that led to the milling of over 40 CRPF jawans while Malik was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik, however, claims that he didn't make his criticisms public until the farmer's movement that began in 2020.

"I told him that the farmers would not go back without talks and he was taken aback," Malik claimed.

What many, however, ask is why the claims and criticism on Pulwama did not come while he was the J&K Governor. That begs the question, what does Malik aim to gain with the criticism now? Does he have any political ambitions?

In a conversation on 'Badi Badi Baatein', Malik tells it all!