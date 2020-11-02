Bihar CM Exclusive: ‘Tejashwi’s Fame a Sham Like His Father’s’

With the Assembly Elections underway in Bihar, the state’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, on Sunday, 1 November, shared his thoughts on RDJ’s rallies, as well as the Opposition party’s promise of 10 lakh jobs, in an exclusive conversation with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia.

On being asked about the popularity of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and the huge crowd in his rallies, Nitish Kumar said that RJD’s popularity was a mere illusion. He also took a jibe at his estranged friend Lalu’s apparent popularity in 2005 and 2010.

“It is an illusion that Tejaswhi’s rallies pull large crowds. You look at the history, since 1995, Tejashwi’s jailed father’s party always pulled crowds. But you saw what happened in 2005, 2010. How does the density of the crowd even matter?’ Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Minister

On RJD’s 10 Lakh Jobs Promise

On the question of unemployment in Bihar, Nitish Kumar told The Quint: “As far as unemployment is concerned, you should see how many people have got work, how much development has taken place in the state. Nobody talks about the truth...Ask anybody, other than those who are biased against us.”

Nitish Kumar also slammed the Opposition’s promise of 10 lakh jobs, and said:

“RJD’s promise of 10 lakh jobs is superficial.” Nitish Kumar

He, however, did not feel the same way about the BJP’s promise of jobs.

“But BJP’s promise is correct because it has promised to create jobs, not give jobs. Employment opportunity should be given, how can a government job be given to all.” Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar also spoke to The Quint about LJP’s Chirag Paswan, about whether there would be an impact of COVID-19 on the ongoing polls and about unrest in Munger, among other things.



“A lot of people talk about me in a very bad way. They feel they will get publicity by saying bad things about me,” said Nitish Kumar.