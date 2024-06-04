Big Lead for INDIA In Uttar Pradesh: Who's Winning These Key Seats?

As per early trends in UP, BJP is leading in over 40 seats and INDIA is close to 30 seats.
Assessing the trends on Tuesday, 4 June, there seems to be a some shockers for Uttar Pradesh, electorally most crucial state which sends out 80 Lok Sabha MPs.
Other important trends indicate that PM Modi is leading in Varanasi, from where he is eyeing for a third consecutive term.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi is leading in Raebareli seat.
Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav is also leading in Mainpuri constituency.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is trailing from Kannauj seat in Uttar Pradesh.
BJP candidate Ravi Kishan is leading from Gorakhpur seat in Uttar Pradesh, as per early trends.
BJP's Smriti Irani is also trailing in Amethi, traditionally a Congress bastion which she won in 2019, KL Sharma is currently leading in the seat.
BJP's Arun Govil is leading in Meerut seat.
BJP leader and actor Hema Malini is leading in Mathura constituency.
Union Minister Rajnath Singh seems to be taking a lead in Lucknow.
SP's Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh is leading.
Hema Malini from BJP is leading from Mathura.
Meanwhile, NDA is leading in over 30 seats, as per the latest reports.
Merely three days ago, the much-awaited exit polls predicted some big wins for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, while also laying down a prognosis of wins that INDIA bloc could gain in the state.
It's a high-stakes battle for BJP in UP, where they need to bag more seats, in UP, the caste arithmetic and equations, local issues, the Ram mandir issue, choice of candidates among the INDIA bloc may or may not impact the results.
Among the seats which are seeing a high-stakes fight are Varanasi with PM Modi eyeing a third term, Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, Congress' Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli and Akhilesh Yadav hoping to win Kannauj.
The BJP fielded candidates in 75 seats, leaving five for its smaller allies. Within the INDIA bloc, the Samajwadi Party contested 62 seats, Congress 17 seats, and the Trinamool Congress one seat.
The BJP-led alliance includes the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and the NISHAD Party.
The ruling-BJP is contesting 75 seats, the RLD and SBSP two each, and the NISHAD party just one seat. Meanwhile, SP is contesting 62 seats and the Congress in 17 seats. The BSP was not part of the INDIA bloc this time.
The election was a bipolar competition between the NDA and the INDIA bloc. Last time, the BJP managed to uproot the Congress from Amethi, resulting in an embarrassing defeat for Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA won 62 of the state's 80 seats, with the BSP and Samajwadi Party, then allies, winning 10 and five seats, respectively.
The major exit polls such India Today-Axis My India predicted 64-67 for BJP and 8-12 for INDIA bloc.
The BJP is expected to secure 46% of the vote share, while the Samajwadi Party and Congress are expected to secure 30% and 9% vote share respectively, as per Axis My India exit poll.
Even News24-Chanakya predicted 68 (-/+) 7 seats for the BJP and 12 (-/+) seats for the Congress. While on the other hand, 62-66 for NDA and 15-17 for INDIA.
Last time in UP alone, the NDA won a total of 64 seats. In 2019, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party won 5 seats, only BSP gained 10 seats and Congress retained only one seat i.e. Raebareli.
In the Hindi belt, the BJP’s vote share decreased marginally in the 2017 state assembly election. Its vote share was predicted to decrease substantially in the 2019 general election. But, that did not happen, their vote share increased significantly to a historic high of 51%.
The exit polls in 2004 predicted that the NDA led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee was going to form the government with a comfortable victory of 240-275 seats. The UPA won 216 seats and the NDA won 187 seats.
Following demonetisation, the UP Assembly elections had exit polls predicting ahung assembly buy contrary to these prognosis, BJP won with an overwhelming 325 seats.
Even in 2014, exit polls predicted a win for the BJP-led NDA but suggested that it will fall short of a majority between 260-289, but NDA ended up securing 336 seats and BJP alone crossed the majority mark back then.
