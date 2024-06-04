Lok Sabha Election Results: KL Sharma Takes Big Lead Over Smriti Irani in Amethi

He added, "I am a seasoned politician and have been so for many years now. I came here in 1983 through my association with the Youth Congress. I am not on the payroll of the Congress. I am a pure politician," he told ANI.

The Amethi seat has been a stronghold for the Congress since 1967, except in 1977 (Janata Party) and 1998 (BJP).

The Quint had earlier reported from Sujanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi Parliamentary Constituency was adopted by Union minister Smriti Irani in 2021, under the 'Adarsh Gram Yojana.'

While some villagers said that the Amethi MP has visited them several times, other complain their issues are not addressed, and they still await water connection and road connectivity in the village.

Both Raebareli and Amethi are critical prestige battles for Congress and the result shows that they are bound to retain both the seats.